Shiba Inu (SHIB) market capitalization is now bigger than Robinhood

In a turn of events in 2022, Shiba Inu’s market capitalization (SHIB) is now larger than the Robinhood platform. While Shiba Inu’s market cap is $ 18.5 billion today, Robinhood’s market cap is $ 14.8 billion. SHIB outnumbered Robinhood in the first week of January 2022 in terms of market capitalization, indicating its triumphant growth.

Rumors are circulating that Robinhood could eventually list Shiba Inu (SHIB) sometime in 2022. Its crypto revenue fell sharply from $ 231 in its second quarter filings to $ 51 in its third quarter filings in 2021. Most (61%) of its Q2 revenue came from Dogecoin alone but the meme symbol failed to spiral the price up.

Investors saw better prospects in other meme tokens and jumped on the bandwagon. In return, this hurt Robinhood’s crypto earnings, as other tokens offered promising rewards.

FUN FACT: #SHIB still has a larger market cap than Robinhood.💀 – Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) January 3, 2022

Robinhood is already in serious trouble because its stocks are plummeting. It is currently trading at $ 17 after opening at $ 38 a share in July 2021, down -85% than its ATH. If your next presentation turns out to be worse than the one in the third quarter, your stocks could fall further and enter a financial crisis. The gateway to income success for Robinhood would be to list SHIB.

Robinhood Market Cap (Yahoo Finance)

Even during the recent ShibAMA, Queenie, Shiba Inu’s official Discord moderator stated that the listing on Robinhood is “unavoidable.” Robinhood now needs Shiba Inu more than Shiba Inu needs Robinhood. This is how the tables turned in 2021, indicating that anything is possible in the crypto sphere.

Also, the top 10 exchanges in the world have listed SHIB and the only one missing is Robinhood. The main trading platform could eventually include SHIB to enjoy most of its revenue pie.

Shiba Inu (CoinMarketCap) Market Cap

Shiba Inu price could boost post-Robinhood trading

Shiba Inu’s listing on Robinhood would open the floodgates for new investors in SHIB. Therefore, its price could take a big step forward, as it would attract strong buying pressure and continue to be in demand.

Additionally, a Robinhood listing will bring a breath of fresh air to the SHIB community. Their enthusiasm would reach peak levels giving a sense of accomplishment that the token is going in the right direction.

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $ 0.00003383 and is down -0.5% in 24-hour daily trading. The token shows mixed signals and oscillates both ways for almost a week.