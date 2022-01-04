So you can play the mythical Prince of Persia on your mobile for free and without installing anything

You simply have to open the game link in your browser and create a direct link to it on the home screen to be able to play it in full screen.

For a few years now, retro games have been back in fashion and if you want to re-enjoy the titles that marked your childhood and adolescence on your mobile, you have at your disposal a large number of emulators of classic game consoles in the Google Play Store.

But if you are a fan of the mythical game Prince of Persia, then we are going to explain you how you can play it on your mobile totally free and without installing any application. Keep reading and discover how to do it.

So you can play the classic Prince of Persia from your mobile browser

As the guys from Android Police tell us, the developer Oliver Klemenz published in his GitHub application repository an HTML5 / JavaScript port of the MS-DOS version of Prince of Persia, called PrinceJS, which can be played perfectly on any Android mobile.

On the page of this project on GitHub you will find the link to this web game, which you can play both in the browser of your computer and in that of your mobile.

To play Prince of Persia from your smartphone’s browser You just have to follow the following steps:

Open the game link (if you want to reduce the difficulty to 50% you must open this other link)

Uses the landscape mode of your browser

Use a single tab

Turn off the landscape tab bar in your browser settings

in your browser settings Creates a direct link from this link on your mobile home screen to be able to play it in full screen

Once installed, you can start playing it using the touch controls that you can see in the image that we leave you below these lines, keeping in mind that the fight mode appears in parentheses:

In addition, with the drag gesture you can trigger sequences of continuous movements for example:

Run or jump : touch left or right-hold-drag in left or right corner

: touch left or right-hold-drag in left or right corner Jump grip: run or jump-hold down-drag to the center (Shift)

For fight your enemies the basic controls that you should know are the following:

Advance or retreat : touch on the left or right of the screen

: touch on the left or right of the screen Hit : Shift

: Shift To block : press up

: press up Sheathe: press down

If you like this mythical platform game, be sure to try it in your mobile browser, we have done it and the gaming experience is really good.

