Social networks go crazy for alleged infidelity of Prince William to Kate Middleton

This has been a difficult start to the year for Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. Once again, a rumor that the Prince had an affair with a friend of his, Rose Hanbury, has gained strength in social networks.

The speculations came to light since 2019, however netizens are unforgiving and this is proof.

According to rumors back then, William would have had an affair with Rose while the Duchess was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis.

The rumors started again after the New Year, thanks to a journalist named Alex Tiffin, who brought up the controversy while discussing legal issues for Meghan Markle, the media and the royal family.

“The actions of the High Court of London have no value in Scotland, my residence and no legal pressure is going to erase the fact that Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury”, wrote in a Tweet.

The journalist even assured that he has evidence of the extramarital affair.

Let’s remember that a few days ago The Mail had to publicly apologize to the Duchess of Sussex for publishing the excerpt from a private letter that she wrote to her father just after marrying Harry.