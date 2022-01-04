Sonoran musician dies in accident | News from Mexico

HERMOSILLO.- David Antonio Moreno Grijalva, better known as “David Tololoche” He passed away at dawn this Sunday at 34 years of age.

The young musician died during an accident on the Mexico-Nogales federal highway, in the Sinaloa-Sonora section.

David was heading to Hermosillo after finish a musical presentation in Sinaloa when he suffered the mishap that ended his life.

Recently, the musician celebrated on social networks that he had been invited to play at the concert offered by Carin León at the Multiple Use Center on December 25.

“Dreams come true … I thank all the plebes for their attention, they leave me with a good taste in my mouth and eager to continue working to achieve more goals,” he wrote on social media.

Their discipline and professionalism leaves much to learn and I honestly have no more words to say thank you and dedicate my triumphs to the people who really support me from the heart and I promise you that it does not end here because I want even more … Thanks to everyone Carin León’s team, El Tamarindo and my musician friends who made me feel fully confident ”, he concluded.

David’s death shocked the community of musicians in Hermosillo who wrote their condolences to the artist’s family and friends.