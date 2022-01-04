Steve Cherundolo is Carlos Vela’s new manager at Los Angeles FC

LOS ANGELES – To kick off 2022, Los Angeles FC has chosen its new coach. It’s about Steve Cherundolo. The 42-year-old former US national team player has been managing LAFC’s USL affiliate, Las Vegas Lights FC, since March and is now getting the opportunity with the Angelenos following the departure of Bob Bradley.

Cherundolo is the American footballer with the longest career in Europe, having played 17 years in Germany for Hannover 96. Three times at the World Cup, he defended the colors of the Stars and Stripes at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups. .

Since his retirement, he received his coaching license from UEFA and trained in Europe. He was an assistant to the Germany under-15 team, as well as an assistant coach for his beloved club, Hannover 96, and Stuttgart also in the Bundesliga. For a short time in 2018, Cherundolo joined the coaching staff of the United States team for some games and training camps in Europe.

Steve Cherundolo. LAFC

Cherundolo comes to the LAFC bench with the slogan of maintaining the style of play that the Aurinegro team has liked since their debut in MLS in 2018, fighting for the top positions and continuing to develop young players. Steve knows the Los Angeles academy well, having managed several of their promises by giving them minutes during the season with Las Vegas Lights FC.

Cherundolo will also seek to recover the best version of Carlos Vela as the leader and captain of the group, at least in the remaining six months of his contract that will define the future of the Mexican attacker.