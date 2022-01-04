Student attendance drops to 67% in NYC public schools

In New York City, only 67% of public school students attended classes on the first day back from winter break, according to the most recent data from the Department of Education.

The attendance rate is well below the average rate of 91% before the pandemic, but according to School Chancellor David Banks, the number of attendance is expected to increase in the coming days.

More than 1.5 million rapid home tests were delivered to public schools over the holidays.

And while the Mayor is committed to keeping schools open, the teachers union assures that there are still great concerns regarding COVID infections.

A few weeks ago, the president of the teachers union (UFT), Michael Mulgrew, said that the body was not satisfied with the security protocols in place.

Since then, the municipal government has increased the number of masks and tests in schools, but Mulgrew noted that staff attendance is now the biggest problem, emphasizing that – regardless of the contingency – staff will not be enough. He added that you have to find out what the staffing is and put a plan in place if a crisis occurs.

Mulgrew says he understands why Mayor Adams wants the schools to open, but ensures that the safety of his teachers is the most important thing.

