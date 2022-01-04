Teachers File Lawsuit Against NYC; ask for remote learning – Telemundo New York (47)

A group of New York City public school teachers have filed a lawsuit requesting two weeks of remote learning due to the increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, according to a New York Post report.

According to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed last week, 11 teachers, who are members of the UFT Solidarity union committee of the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), are requesting that all classes transition to remote learning through January 18. to allow students and staff to get tested for COVID-19 and receive the results. The lawsuit also seeks a temporary restraining order against face-to-face learning.

Students and school staff returned to classrooms the Monday after winter break.

The lawsuit comes just days after former Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor Eric Adams announced the “Stay Safe, Stay Open” plan, which seeks to build trust among parents.

However, the lawsuit notes that the plan fails to keep schools safe due to the alleged widespread lack of coronavirus testing available from the city’s Department of Education (DOE) and outdated ventilation systems.

The group of teachers argue that they should not return to in-person learning until the DOE establishes a universal testing protocol and all students and staff take a negative CRP test before attending school-

DOE spokeswoman Katie O’Hanlon told The Post that the case is “without merit” and that the data shows that children are safer in schools.

“New York has gone above and beyond to make our schools safe with our multi-layered approach, which includes tests, shots and masks,” O’Hanlon wrote in a statement. “This case is without merit and we will never hesitate to prioritize the health and needs of our school communities, including the many students for whom school in person is a daily livelihood.”

On Monday, Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks announced a new coronavirus command center to help schools stay open. The new center for the DOE will help improve communication between principals, district leaders and the Adams mayoral administration, particularly as staffing challenges mount with the recent rise in coronavirus, Banks said.

Part of the improved communication will include an “escalation protocol” that will help schools raise concerns up the chain of command more efficiently.