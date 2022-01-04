Tecatito Corona made a drastic decision and paralyzed FC Porto and Sevilla FC

Tecatito Corona is in the center of attention of his followers in Mexico when defining his next destination.

January 03, 2022 · 7:00 p.m.

Tecatito Corona surprised the fans of Mexico by sending reports on the possibilities he manages to continue his career in Europe and ended up turning to a decisive decision.

The former Rayados de Monterrey player was punished by his coach Sergio Conçeiçao after the Mexican star tried to leave the previous transfer market to Sevilla FC.

After his contract with the Portuguese entity concluded, rumors indicated that the Spanish institution would have a clear path to seize the services of the far right to finally join the staff of Julen Lopetegui.

However, as it began to circulate in the Portuguese press in the medium O Bola, the strategist of the entity of the Blue dragons He would have demanded to keep Tecatito’s services in the face of Mário and Manafá’s injuries.

In this way, the 28-year-old footballer will remain with the Portuguese club until the end of the season and will leave as a free agent in June, without the club having to hinder his departure.

Despite the punishment of Conçeiçao, Corona will have a new opportunity to occupy the right wing and the consideration of the strategist for the rest of the season in the Liga NOS where they are as leaders with 44 units, like Sporting Lisboa.