Ten technological ideas for the Magi

Giving away technology is not always easy, sometimes it seems that lovers of the most advanced devices already have it all: the most advanced “smartphone”, the most powerful PC … but these nine devices break with the typical and even surprise even the most technophile or technophile of the family.

Wireless Headphones

There are many wireless headphones, but the AirPods, there is no doubt, they are unique. These iconic accessories from Manzana (can also be used with smartphones Android) have become the best way to enjoy our favorite songs or a good podcast. The latest version, AirPods 3, include spatial audio for a virtual surround effect and adaptive EQ that automatically adjusts music to always sound perfect regardless of the listening environment. From 189 euros.

Craft machine The Cricut Maker 3

It looks like an inkjet printer, but this machine does not print, it cuts. Ideal for doing all kinds of crafts quickly, the Cricut Maker 3 has 13 interchangeable heads and supports all kinds of materials, from vinyl to balsa wood. Cut, write, emboss, mark and add decorative effects to all types of surfaces to unleash creativity. Price: 449 euros.

. Battery for iPhone The Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5KIt is a very easy to use external battery thanks to the magnetic wireless charging system of the latest models of iPhone. Simply attach it to the back of the phone and it will stay steady while you transfer your charge to the phone.

smartphone

. It can be recharged via a USB-C port. With 5,000 mAh of capacity, it has enough power to fully recharge an iPhone 12 or 13 or twice an iPhone 12 or 13 Mini. From 39 euros.

Robot vacuum cleaner

Roomba J7

It is a robotic vacuum cleaner capable of learning how to move around the house avoiding any obstacle, from an inconveniently forgotten slippers in the living room to the cables of the sound system. It makes a map of the house (which is safely stored in internal memory and is never sent to the network) to calculate the optimal cleaning route and when it is full of dust it can empty its container in the charging base. From 699 euros.

Smart watch

The

Huawei Band 6 It is a smart watch that can accurately measure all kinds of workouts. Many are also capable of putting all kinds of apps on the wrist. The price to pay, many times, is a large device that must be constantly recharged. This Huawei activity bracelet is the opposite. Very discreet, it includes all kinds of sensors (including blood oxygen level) with which to measure physical activity or the quality of sleep, and it works for two weeks between charges. From 34.90 euros.

Smart speaker

The Amazon Echo Show 8 it is an element that cannot be missing in the home of the future. Always attentive to voice commands, you can summarize the news, play music, give the weather report or answer any questions immediately. The Amazon Echo Shows also come with an integrated screen and thanks to this they are also the perfect place to see a cooking recipe, family photos or even the latest episode of our favorite series. This model has an eight inch and has a 13 megapixel camera for video conferencing. From 84.99 euros.

High definition webcam The pandemic has changed many things and something that already seems inevitable is that in the future many more work meetings will become virtual. The key to being better seen and heard in these meetings is a good webcam (those that are built into laptops rarely are). The Logitech Brio Stream Webcam

records in Full HD quality at 60 frames per second and has a 5x optical zoom to give video calls cinematic quality. From 149 euros.

. Robot in the kitchen It is easy to end this period of parties tired of spending hours in the kitchen. For the next dinner, the robot better cook. The

Cecotec Mambo 10070

It is a multifunction device that can do more than 30 tasks, from slicing and heating to kneading bread or transforming into a yogurt maker. Its stainless steel jug is easy to clean and a mobile app gives access to thousands of recipes with which to surprise at the next dinner. 269 ​​euros.

Desk lightTo study, work, or simply enjoy a book, a good desk light is a must.

Xiaomi Mi LED Desk Lamp 1S

It is an ultra-modern gooseneck that boasts a power of 300 lumens and four different lighting modes, with different color temperatures (with colder or warmer shades of white) depending on the activity that is being relaunched. It can be controlled with your voice or even an app from the phone. From 30 euros.