Tension increases at Manchester United due to De Gea’s claims against Cristiano

The goalkeeper exploded against the Portuguese, who was captain of United for the first time, for an action in the loss to the Wolves

Manchester United suffered a painful 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford to the Wolves and the tension between the Red Devils players begins to rise with David De Gea Y Cristiano Ronaldo starring in a row during the game.

Cristiano and De Gea struggled in United’s loss to Wolves. Getty Images

In the first half, the Portuguese star was about to convert an own goal by delaying the ball in a dangerous way, which caused that From Gea would rage against Ronaldo, who accepted his mistake and to prevent the discussion from escaping, apologized for his lack of attention.



One factor that could have influenced the Spanish goalkeeper’s claims is that Red Devils coach Ralf Rangnick decided to take away his captain’s armband and hand it over to Ronaldo.

With the defeat before the Wolves, Manchester United is in seventh place in the Premier league with 31 points and out of European positions. With more than five months to go until the campaign concludes, the Red Devils seem to have no chance of winning the English Championship as they are 22 points behind the leader Manchester City.