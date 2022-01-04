The Amazon Kindle comes with a discount and 3 months of free books

Read without limits with Amazon’s e-book and its Kindle Unlimited service.

Thanks to this offer you can get the e-book par excellence from Amazon. The Kindle falls to 79.99 euros, but that’s not all, as it comes with 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited. You will have access to a huge virtual library so you always have something to read.

An e-book is the perfect way to take your title collection with you wherever you go. You will have the possibility to travel with an immense amount of works in a small and comfortable device. We tell you all the features of the Amazon Kindle.

This is the Amazon Kindle

It is one of the latest designs from Amazon and comes with a 6 inch screen. It is comfortable, you will have no problem holding it for hours while you read.

In addition, to make your experience the best possible, you will have the possibility of adjust the light your panel emits. In any case, it has been designed not to harm your eyes.

Read unlimited FREE for 3 months

Thanks to Amazon you have the opportunity to read without limit for 3 months. Kindle Unlimited, your reading service for e-books, comes with a special offer. You will have access to best titles during 3 months without paying a single euro.

With Kindle Unlimited you will have access to more than 1 million titles. One of Amazon’s e-books is probably the best way to take advantage of it, but you can also read on any other device using the Kindle app.

Related topics: Amazon, Deals, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe