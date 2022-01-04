the anger numbers in Paris, for a season with too many absences

FRANCK FIFE

Meetings, photos on social networks with many people and even a recital with Los Palmeras. Visit of Lionel Messi to Argentina ended the contagion of Covid-19 And although the disease is something to which everyone is exposed, there are those who consider in France that the Argentine footballer lacked some prudence during his vacations in Argentina, because of the excessive exposure.

“As I explained in my last press conference, there are different priorities. The priority was to take a break after a very busy year, the players and the staff needed to spend time with their families, ”Mauricio Pochettino justified about the days off he gave the team for the holidays.

The French press is looking for explanations for a new setback in Messi’s first season with PSG. In that direction pointed the question they asked the Argentine coach, who deepened on the matter. “We have been living with this virus for two years. I am not a doctor, we do the things that specialists tell us to take care of ourselves. There are things that we cannot control, it can happen to us even if we take all the precautions ”, he explained.

Los Palmeras published a video with Lionel Messi on social networks (Photo: Instagram / @ lospalmerasoficial)

Although there was no official expression that shows anger in PSG at the contagion of Messi -as if there was previously due to his participation with the national team-, there are many who have already begun to review the irregular year of the Argentine with the team.

Messi signed a contract with PSG on August 10, 2021, three days after the team’s first official game in the 2021/22 season. It was for the League, against Troyes. The unusual situation was motivated by the participation in the Copa América and the subsequent lack of definition of Barcelona in renewing his contract. Thus, the season has already started conditional.

While conducting a custom preseason, he missed the next two dates, against Strasbourg and Brest. He just made his debut on August 29, in the match for the fourth day against Reims (entered in the last minutes). But in the following game (against Clermont, on September 11), he could no longer play due to his late return after participating in the playoffs with the national team.

On September 19 Lionel Messi got angry with Pochettino because he took him out in the match against Lyon: then the injury was confirmed

And what is worse, a strong infraction committed by Luis Martínez, in the game against Venezuela (September 2), caused an injury to his left knee that made him miss another two games later.

A new international window with the national team led him to stay on the sidelines in another meeting in October. And in November the aftermath of that injury with the national team made them uncomfortable again. It was at this time that the Brazilian Leonardo, PSG manager, questioned him about his permanent absences. Because that is another overwhelming fact: the Argentine team played 16 games in 2021 … and Messi did not miss any. What’s more, in 15 of them he played the 90 minutes and only against Uruguay (11/13), he entered the last 15 because he was recovering from an injury. But he didn’t stop playing.

The participation of Lionel Messi with the national team is a point of contention at PSG (CARL DE SOUZA /)

However, in his team, it was only in December that he could find some continuity. Of the six games in PSG’s intense schedule, only one was lost, for the French Cup. And it was not due to physical problems, but because Pochettino chose to give him rest to preserve him for the meeting with Lorient at the end of the year.

2022 does not start better. He will miss at least two games due to the contagion of coronavirus (against Vannes for the Cup and against Lyon for the League). His return, depending on the recovery from the disease, could occur on January 15, in the match against Brest, in the Parc des Princes.

Of PSG’s 26 season games, he played 16. And scored just six goals. Figures (both in encounters and in conquests), very low for their antecedents. Messi was almost not lacking in Barcelona. He likes to play, he wants to always be. But the change of shirt was accompanied by an irregularity that he had not suffered since muscle injuries tormented him more than a decade ago, back in the beginning of his career in Spain.

Mauricio Pochettino, in his first press conference of the year, with PSG, and the uncomfortable situation due to the contagion of Lionel Messi

PSG hired the best player in the world. He saw him receive his seventh Ballon d’Or. He also knew that at 34, his physical condition was not the same as that of his golden years. Although deep down, he is still Messi. And everyone hopes that the man who amazes the world every time he enters a field, is the same as always. In Paris they still wonder if that player with scoring voracity and implacable performance will find that regularity that made him different. Or if this is all, and they will have to get used to this fickleness.

The games that Messi missed with PSG