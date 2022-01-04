The best Latino prospects to debut in 2022

In the beginning of 2022, it’s time to review which debuts from Latin American prospects we want to see in the upcoming season.

Gabriel Moreno, Blue Jays (Team No. 1, MLB Pipeline No. 32)

A broken thumb likely prevented the Venezuelan catcher from making his 2021 debut for Toronto. Either way, he hit .373 / .441 / .651 while exhibiting good defensive skills in his 32 games for Double-A New Hampshire. The presence of catchers Danny Jansen, Mexican Alejandro Kirk and Reese McGuire complicates Moreno’s rise a bit, but the 21-year-old has a lot of future.

José Miranda, Twins (No. 8 of the team)

Miranda hit 30 home runs with a .973 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A. The Puerto Rican infielder has competition with the sought-after prospect Royce Lewis, but Minnesota must find him a place on the big team.

Yoelqui Céspedes, White Sox (Team No. 2)

Yoenis’ younger brother hit .285 / .350 / .463 with eight homers and 18 stolen bases in 72 meetings between Class-A High and Double-A in 2021. He has well-above-average power and strength at the same time. arm. He would join the Chicago big team after a stint at Triple-A.

Jeremy Peña, Astros (Team No. 4)

If Houston does not renew with the Puerto Rican Carlos Correa, he could go to the young Peña, son of former Dominican Major League Baseball player Gerónimo Peña. Jeremy is a good shortstop defender and has advanced at bat, hitting .287 / .346 / .598 and 10 homers in 10 games at Triple-A after missing the first three months of the season with injury.

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners (Team No. 1, MLB No. 2)

This could be the most anticipated major league debut for 2022. The Dominican outfielder hit .347 / .441 / .560 between two levels, mostly Double-A. At the same time, he was solid for his country’s team at the Olympics. Rodriguez will hit for average and his power will continue to rise. And as his 21 stolen bases indicate, he’s a better base runner than people realize.

Heliot Ramos, Giants (Team No. 4, MLB No. 80)

Although the Giants are coming off winning 107 games, their outfields look open, which would present an opportunity for the Puerto Rican outfielder. Ramos, San Francisco’s first-round pick in the 2017 draft, hit .254 / .323 / .416 with 14 homers and 15 stolen bases in 116 2021 games between Double-A and Triple-A. He has mostly played center field in the minors, but with his power, strong arm and average speed, he would be more of a profile as a right fielder.