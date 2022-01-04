The best printer for every type of use

New technologies make less and less need to print text on paper, with the consequent energy savings and environmental benefits that this entails. However, sometimes need a specific document or want to have a copy of your favorite photos in physical format. For these cases, we have developed this small guide in which we tell you which is the best printer for each type of use. From more traditional models, to the latest in print quality, and even some portable options to print from anywhere.

– Save your best moments with the most wanted instant photo cameras

Characteristics analyzed in each of the models

Print type . In this article we have selected five different types of printers and therefore each offers a different type of impression. Thus, we can find some more specialized in printing images, texts or even 3D elements.

. In this article we have selected and therefore each offers a different type of impression. Thus, we can find some more specialized in printing images, texts or even 3D elements. Technology . Similarly, we analyze the advantages and disadvantages of each technology , be it laser, injection or three-dimensional printing.

. Similarly, we analyze the , be it laser, injection or three-dimensional printing. Consumables . Another of the most important factors to take into account are the cartridges and consumables required by the printer. Here we will tell you which are the best options to save.

. Another of the most important factors to take into account are the required by the printer. Here we will tell you which are the best options to save. Connectivity. Printer problems and endless setup are a thing of the past. Now, most models have wifi or bluetooth connection to help you print everything you want in the most comfortable way possible.

What printer to buy?

After our analysis, something has become clear to us: there is a model for each user need. If you want to take photos to frame, the most recommended is the Kodak Sprocket, which is small and convenient to use from anywhere.

If, on the other hand, what interests you the most is having paper documents, the HP Laser MFP It is fast and will allow you to save a lot thanks to its laser technology. In short, each one has its pros and cons and it is up to you to choose the one that best suits your needs.

The best printer for every type of use

BEST MINI PORTABLE PRINTER: JOOHELI MINI







BUY FOR € 41.99 IN AMAZON

Mark : Jooheli

: Jooheli Color : Blue and white

: Blue and white Print : B / W

: B / W Connectivity: Bluetooth

We start our list with a concept somewhat different from what we usually understand by printer. In this case, the Jooheli is a fun mini option with which you can print without ink thanks to its thermal papers. This technology is very similar to that used in purchase tickets, but with much higher precision, specifically, 200 dpi (dots per inch). This makes it extremely easy for you to give life to your favorite photos or texts to use as decoration, complement your agenda or give them away at any time. Thanks to your connection by bluetooth 4.0, using it is as simple as downloading its app and selecting the photos you like the most from your gallery to obtain a physical copy in a matter of seconds. In addition, it has a 1,000 mAh rechargeable battery, so you can use it for hours before going through the charger.

Pros: Very economical and versatile.

Cons: Does not print in color.

A small, affordable printer that can be a perfect gift.

THE BEST PRINTER FOR PHOTOS: HP SPROCKET







BUY FOR € 119.99 IN AMAZON

Mark : HP

: HP Color : White

: White Print : B / W and Color

: B / W and Color Connectivity: Bluetooth

It is clear that smartphones have made it much easier for us to take and share photos easily. But to store those memories of the most special moments, there is nothing like a physical copy. And this is where the HP Sprocket shines by making it easy to get a frame-size photo in seconds. Works with standard photo paper, so you just have to upload it, select the photos you want to print from your smartphone gallery and let it do the rest of the work. Thanks to your app compatible with Android and iOS, you can print images directly from the roll of your smartphone, from your social media apps or from services like Google Photos.

Pros: High print quality.

Cons: Only supports one size of paper.

A convenient and affordable photo printer to transform your images into lasting memories.

BEST MULTIFUNCTION PRINTER: CANON PIXMA TS3352







BUY FOR € 109 IN AMAZON

Mark : Canyon

: Canyon Color : Red, white or black

: Red, white or black Print : B / W and Color

: B / W and Color Connectivity: Wifi

Canon is one of the largest printer manufacturers on the market, and its range Pixma is a good proof of it. This apparatus multifunction It is one of the most complete on the list and will meet all the needs you may have in your home. From scan documents to convert them to PDF, even photocopy or print whatever you need. Thanks to your Wi-Fi wireless connectivity, it is very easy to configure and start up. The app also helps this Canon Print, which will allow you to use it wirelessly using the two most widespread mobile standards: AirPrint (for iOS mobiles) and Mopria (for Android phones). A great option in the segment of inkjet printers, with which you can always have it available for any use. Of course, remember that it is designed to make few prints per year, so you will have to replace the ink cartridges in case you put a lot of use to it.

Pros: Many functionalities.

Cons: Your ink cartridges can be somewhat expensive.

A multifunction printer with a great design and very complete, which will become the digital center of your home.

BEST LASER PRINTER: HP LASER MFP 4ZB83A







BUY FOR € 220 IN AMAZON

Mark : HP

: HP Color : Gray and white

: Gray and white Print : B / W

: B / W Connectivity: Wifi and USB

As we mentioned earlier, most of the economical printers They are designed for specific uses that do not require high workloads. Because, In the event that you have a small business or higher printing needs, the best option is to bet on a laser printer. And here the HP MFP It is one of the best quality – price offerings. Specifically, this multifunction model has integrated scanner and copier mode, while its printing side will allow you to obtain double-sided documents and a rate of up to 20 sheets per minute. Its input tray holds 150 sheets, so you never run out of paper in the middle of a job. Also has Wi-Fi connectivity, high-speed USB port, and supports AirPrint and Mopria standards. To this must be added the HP Smart app with which you can print, scan, copy and share your documents at all times comfortably from your mobile.

Pros: Your laser printing speed.

Cons: Does not print in color.

A perfect printer for small businesses or for households with high printing needs

BEST 3D PRINTER: COMGROW ENDER-3 V2







BUY FOR € 296 IN AMAZON

Mark : Comgrow

: Comgrow Color : Black

: Black Print : 3D

: 3D Connectivity: USB and card

We end up with a model that is somewhat out of the ordinary. And we are talking about an authentic 3D printer quite affordable. Forget about paper and photographs … because with this device you can bring life to practically any idea you have in your head. This team features a motherboard that offers better performance and quieter printing. In addition, its system is optimized to avoid clogs and make the creation process much easier. With it you will be able to choose from the thousands of designs that appear on the internet to obtain an identical physical copy of pieces, figures or whatever else you can think of. A future option that can become another work tool for designers, architects or any other activity related to creativity.

Pros: Offers endless printing possibilities.

Cons: It can be somewhat complex to configure.

A 3D printer that can open up a world of possibilities … if you know how to use it.

Printer types

There are currently a large number of printers on the market, but these are the most common:

Laser printers . They are one of the most interesting for their good value for money . In addition, they have several configurations, in color or in black and white, depending on the type of content you need to print.

. They are one of the most interesting for their . In addition, they have several configurations, in color or in black and white, depending on the type of content you need to print. Multifunction printers . The most versatile. With these workstations you can scan and photocopy documents in addition to using the traditional functions of any printer.

. The most versatile. With these workstations you can in addition to using the traditional functions of any printer. Inkjet printers . These types of printers are very common in homes, since offer decent print quality at a very affordable price . However, they have the disadvantage that the cartridges run out much faster, so they are only suitable for one-off prints.

. These types of printers are very common in homes, since . However, they have the disadvantage that the cartridges run out much faster, so they are only suitable for one-off prints. 3d printers. The latest to hit the market are much larger, heavier and more expensive equipment than the rest of the options. However, they open up a world of possibilities, since you can print any design you find online in three dimensions.

What to consider when choosing a printer?

Our recommendation is that, before buying a printer, think very well about the volume of documents that you will need to print per month. If it is very low, less than 5 documents a month (or less than 60 a year), it is best to bet on an injection printer, since they are cheaper.

Of course, the next thing will be to look very well at the price of ink cartridges, since in many cases they can exceed that of the printer itself. To help you save in this regard, also keep in mind that some manufacturers offer a subscription with which they will send you the ink cartridges when you run out for a fixed price per month.

Did you like these recommendations? Subscribe here to receive the HELLO! Shopping guide every week.