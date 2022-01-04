The Bogdanoff twins, TV stars in France, die less than a week apart

Brothers Grichka and Igor, who had contracted COVID-19 and were not vaccinated, died at 72 years of age.

Grichka Bogdanoff, a television star in France, passed away on Tuesday of last week at the age of 72. Just six days later his twin brother Igor died, local media report citing his agent.



“In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left us on Monday, January 3, 2022,” reported his relatives. Edouard de Lamaze, Grichka’s lawyer, claimed that Igor lost his life due to COVID-19. In fact, both had contracted the disease and were not vaccinated.

In 1976, the Bogdanoff brothers published a book entitled ‘Keys to Science Fiction’, which allowed them, three years later, to begin their Program of television ‘Temps X’, of scientific dissemination, with which they became famous.

Since then they have published a score of scientific papers. In 1999, Grichka defended his doctoral thesis dedicated to mathematics, while three years later Igor also did it, but in the area of ​​physics.

Scandals

However, in 2003, the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) pointed out that such research lacked scientific value, putting his academic background in question.

Four years ago, Igor, who had a total of six children with three different women, received one complaint against you filed by your partner, the model Julie Jardon, for allegedly entering his home without his permission.

Also, last year, the twins were involved in a fraud case. In early 2021 they were accused of having scammed a millionaire with bipolar disorder, who committed suicide three years ago, to solve his financial problems.

Did you find it interesting? Leave your opinion in the comments!