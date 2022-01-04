The “Bone” stays with the Rojinegros

Although there was talk that left-back Luis “Hueso” Reyes could leave the Rojinegros once he obtained the Mexican soccer title, the Grupo Orlegi board of directors negotiated with América and finally obtained his letter, so he will continue with the Foxes in a definitive way and will not do it anymore as a borrowed footballer.

Reyes was in Grupo Orlegi plans to go to Santos Laguna as payment for Diego Valdez who is now a player for the Eagles, however, the “Bone” will remain with the Rojinegros, so the left back of the Mexican soccer champion team it will still be well covered.

Therefore, The only player who has left the institution to date after winning champions is Jesús Angulo, who today is a Tigres player and who incidentally tested positive for COVID-19 once signing his contract with the UANL.

Meanwhile, the Rojinegros returned to training yesterday, after having received days off for the New Year celebrations.

They were reported at their facilities at La Madriguera, where they still They will have two weeks of preparation for their first commitment of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, which will be on Matchday 2 against Atlético San Luis at the Jalisco Stadium.

Regarding elements that could be integrated into Diego Cocca’s squad, the board is already looking for a player in defense, who could leave the Mexican market, this due to the urgency, since the time is short between tournament and tournament.

Mq