The delivery of 200,000 euros to Cubana de Aviación by Spain causes controversy

Cuban exiles in Spain questioned the Community of Madrid, led by Isabel Díaz-Ayuso, for deliver a grant of 200,000 euros to the state airline Cuban Aviation with the purpose of alleviating the crisis caused by Covid-19, reports Radio Televisión Martí.

Among the Cubans who spoke out publicly in this regard is the activist Lázaro Mireles, coordinator of the Actions for Democracy Movement, who questioned the Popular Party Spanish to be delivered 200,000 euros to the Cuban regime “to continue the repression on the island.”

“Cubana de Aviación, the Cuban company who has received royalties from the Popular Party and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, systematically violates the labor rights of Cubans, It is a company of the Castro criminal regime, helping them is supporting the repression in Cuba, we condemn it “, added the opponent on his Twitter account.

However, sources from the Government of the Spanish capital told Radio Televisión Martí that “the requirements to access the aid are determined by a state regulation, not by the Community of Madrid “.

For that reason, they alleged that, “complying with current legislation”, the Díaz-Ayuso executive limited himself “to delivering the money decided by the Pedro Sánchez government.”, in reference to Royal Decree Law 5/2021, of a national nature.

The money was delivered to Cubana de Aviación on July 20, 2021, under an instrument of “subsidy and cash delivery without consideration”, established on April 30 of last year in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid as a “Covid Line of direct aid” to “support the solvency of the private sector”.

“This line of direct aid is aimed at the self-employed and companies with headquarters in Spanish territory, whose annual volume of operations in 2020 has experienced a fall of more than 30% compared to 2019 ”, states the legal text.

The headquarters of Cubana de Aviación in Spain has been registered as a “permanent establishment of a non-resident entity” since 1998, and has both Cuban and Spanish employees, said the American media.

Both the donations and the commercial relations between Madrid and Havana have caused controversy in recent years. Public reports from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of the Iberian nation revealed that Spain It exported only in 2020 a figure that amounts to 1,202,500 euros in military material to Cuba.

In addition, last December the Spanish newspaper The country revealed that The Government of Spain authorized the export to Cuba of riot control equipment for a value of 350,000 euros during the first half of 2021.