The difficult moment that Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel, lives today

Admin 7 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 35 Views

Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel, is having a not so pleasant moment in this beginning of 2022. In several posts on social networks she is distraught in an emergency service after a great scare that was carried by a loved one.

In the hospital, Michelle is seen very sad and with her spirits on the floor. That is why Luis Miguel’s daughter asked all her fans to pray for her partner in this difficult time. As expected all his followers sent their messages of encouragement and that he did not lower his arms.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-partner apologizes for having a child with a lover

The basketball player for the Sacramento Kings, Tristan Thompson, apologized on Tuesday to his ex-partner …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved