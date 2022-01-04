The difficult moment that Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel, lives today

Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel, is having a not so pleasant moment in this beginning of 2022. In several posts on social networks she is distraught in an emergency service after a great scare that was carried by a loved one.

In the hospital, Michelle is seen very sad and with her spirits on the floor. That is why Luis Miguel’s daughter asked all her fans to pray for her partner in this difficult time. As expected all his followers sent their messages of encouragement and that he did not lower his arms.

Source: Instagram Mexico Agency

In the posts in Instagram reads the messages of Rooms: “I cannot find the consolation or the desire to pretend that I am fine when I am destroyed inside. I am writing this from the clinic where he is being treated for a small tumor on his tongue that was discovered a couple of days ago. I still don’t really know what will happen and what the options are “

“I still do not want to lose faith, there are times when I feel that I have collapsed into 1000 pieces. I only ask you to please keep him in your prayers and ask for him,” said the daughter of Luis Miguel about his dear friend Valentino.

Source: Instagram Mexico Agency

It is evident that Michelle Salas He has no consolation for what is happening to his kitten, with whom he has lived for 8 wonderful years. “He has been my life partner for 8 years, my best friend, the being I love the most. Sometimes you ask yourself, why him? But God knows why he does things,” the best-known daughter continued in her writing. from Luis Miguel.