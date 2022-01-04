The Duke and Duchess of Sussex consider selling their California mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020, after resigning from their royal duties. Now, two years later, they began to find out to move to another house.

A source told Sunday People: “They are thinking of selling their house there. However, it won’t be in the market for who they are. Only people who are confirmed with funds and are serious buyers are shown. “

Harry and Meghan reportedly like Montecito, but lost interest in their current property and celebrity enclave location.

The source added: “They want to stay in or near the neighborhood, but they are not enthusiastic about that point.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex like the Montecito area to live in, the problem is that they don’t love the house. Apparently they are not satisfied with the nine rooms of their current home, nor with the gym, the pool and the tennis court.

According to The Mirror, They are also not comfortable with the location despite being surrounded by a forest landscape. The news comes just a few weeks after a mansion, also located in Montecito, goes up for sale, which they call “the palace of Versailles in California.” It is a property that for its style would fit much better in the palace past of Prince Harry.

Now that the sussex are considering leaving their $ 14 million home behind, the luxurious home seems ideal for them: it has more than a thousand square meters, five bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

According to Jam Press reports, the $ 29 million mansion was built with certain unique features, such as imported French marble kitchen countertops, historic chandeliers and brick sourced from Italy.

As expected, the house has amenities including a gym, sauna and swimming pool, while an underground tunnel leads to a wine cellar with a capacity for 200 bottles.

Additionally, a Swiss bank vault located in the butler’s pantry protects valuable kitchen utensils – an ideal space for storing any royal family heirlooms the prince may have.

On the other hand, the exterior of the property is impeccable. Its manicured gardens feature a thousand-year-old Carrara fountain. Outdoors there is also a large swimming pool with changing rooms and a golf course located on almost one hectare of land. The home for sale is known as the Palace of Versailles in California.