The Federal Prosecutor’s Office reveals the photos of the “hidden room” in a house of Raphy Pina | Federal

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office recently published a motion containing the presentation of final arguments addressed to the jury in the case against the music producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina Nieves.

The document illustrates photos of the raid carried out on April 1, 2020 at a residence owned by Pina Nieves in the Caguas Real urbanization. This included images of the “hidden room” in which he kept two firearms, ammunition and a safe, among other items.

The disclosure by the Prosecutor’s Office was made at the request of the defense of the music producer with the purpose that the presentation be added to the final arguments of the case file.

On December 22, a jury found the urban music producer guilty on charges of possession of firearms while he had a prior federal conviction for mortgage fraud.

The sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 1 at 9:00 am Pina Nieves is exposed to 20 years in prison, 10 for each charge.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office requested that Pina Nieves be put in jail during the period prior to the sentencing hearing, but her legal representative, María Domínguez, argued that the music producer is not a threat to the community and should remain free on bail.

Federal judge Francisco Besosa agreed to the defense’s request, so Pina Nieves was released on bail, with restrictions at home and an electronic monitoring device, better known as a shackle.

Upon leaving the Federal Court on the day of the verdict, Pina Nieves assured that “out of 12 ’rounds’, I just lost the first. I am a warrior and we are going forward. We are going to show the world who Raphy Pina is ”.