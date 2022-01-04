The final decision between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez

We all know, for a long time that the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez was over. So far, it seemed that everything was fine, that they had beautiful memories of each other, but, in their last posts, they made it clear that they are no longer part of each other’s lives.

Like almost everyone on Instagram, Jennifer and Alex took advantage of the New Year’s Eve to make a video with all the photos and videos of their best moments during 2021. Surprisingly, in the video of the interpreter of “Jenny from the block” the baseball player does not appear at any time and in his doesn’t appear she either.

Although we know that they no longer have anything in common, they were a very important part of each other’s life, which is why the dedication that the two put in not appearing in the videos is striking, although images of trips or situations do appear. where we know they were together.

This marks a before and after in this relationship that we have talked about so much in recent years. We can assure you that they completely closed that chapter of their lives.

Who did occupy many seconds of the New Year’s Eve video of Jennifer Lopez, which she accompanied with the text “# 2021Recap loading … #HappyNewYear”, was her boyfriend, Ben affleck, with whom, in a very short time, he has shared countless great moments, both alone and accompanied by their respective families.

Many may say that it is a very recent relationship for so much passion, but, the reality is that the two met again after 17 years. They were about to get married, but because of their lives and the pressures of the environment they ended up separating and each one formed their own path.

It was in 2021 that, after many years, they met again and the flame was rekindled stronger than ever. The magic between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck It is evident just by looking at them.

Some sources close to the couple assure that they are organizing a secret wedding that would be done sometime this year and they already have their engagement rings.

We will have to wait to see if this is fulfilled or not, what do you think?