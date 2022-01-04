The final decision between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez

We all know, for a long time that the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez was over. So far, it seemed that everything was fine, that they had beautiful memories of each other, but, in their last posts, they made it clear that they are no longer part of each other’s lives.

Like almost everyone on Instagram, Jennifer and Alex took advantage of the New Year’s Eve to make a video with all the photos and videos of their best moments during 2021. Surprisingly, in the video of the interpreter of “Jenny from the block” the baseball player does not appear at any time and in his doesn’t appear she either.

