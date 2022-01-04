The hard moment of health that Michelle Salas, Luis Miguel’s daughter is going through

The 32-year-old model and influencer Michelle Salas did not start the year in the best way. The daughter of Luis Miguel He shared with his fans through social networks where he accumulates more than two million followers all latitudes, the hard situation that he had to go through in early 2022.

From a hospital, the daughter of Luis Miguel, she was sad and worried about the health of one of her pets. It is about her cat Valentino who has been with her for more than eight years and she had to undergo surgery for a tumor that she had in her little body and that was affecting him.

