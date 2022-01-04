The hard moment of health that Michelle Salas, Luis Miguel’s daughter is going through

The 32-year-old model and influencer Michelle Salas did not start the year in the best way. The daughter of Luis Miguel He shared with his fans through social networks where he accumulates more than two million followers all latitudes, the hard situation that he had to go through in early 2022.

Michelle Salas. Source: Terra file

From a hospital, the daughter of Luis Miguel, she was sad and worried about the health of one of her pets. It is about her cat Valentino who has been with her for more than eight years and she had to undergo surgery for a tumor that she had in her little body and that was affecting him.

“I can’t find the consolation or the desire to pretend that I’m fine when I’m devastated inside. I’m writing this from the clinic where they are treating him for a small tumor on his tongue that was discovered a couple of days ago. I still don’t quite know what will happen and what are the options, “he commented Michelle Salas.

Then Michelle Salas He added: “I still do not want to lose faith, there are times when I feel that I collapse into 1000 pieces. I only ask that you please keep him in your prayers and ask for him. He has been my life partner for 8 years, my best friend, the being I love the most. Sometimes you wonder why him? But God knows why he does things. “

Finally, Stephanie Salas’ daughter made a statement of what her 2021 was and wished that 2022 would improve in several aspects. “2021 has been a year that has put me many obstacles. I broke my ligament, I lost a loved one, the health of one of my closest relatives was at risk and now my love. My kitten Valentino,” he closed Michelle Salas.