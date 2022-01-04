The hot exchange of words between LeBron and a member of the Lakers technical staff

The shirt 6 of the Los Angeles quintet remains firm so far this season. However, the press cameras caught a disagreement between him and a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the last weeks, Lebron James has become the undisputed leader of Los angeles lakers in the current season of the National Basketball Association (NBA), seeking to infect his colleagues with the good individual moment to improve collective results.

Recently, the Californian quintet faced Minnesota Timberwolves on the platform of the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center), where the locals took the victory although by very little difference (108-103).

There, ‘Bron shone once again with a solid performance, and although he stopped short of what appeared to be his eighth presentation of 30 points or more, he managed to register 26 units, 5 assists and 7 rebounds in 39 minutes of action.

LeBron James vs Phil Handy

After the first half of the engagement, it appears that there was a disagreement between LeBron James and Phil Handy, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach. The cameras caught the moment and it quickly went viral on social media.

In the first instance, ‘Bron tried to put forward a point of view which at the moment is unknown. However, Handy doesn’t seem to want to talk about it and heads off to the locker room, probably knowing that the press was aware of it.