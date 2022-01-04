The Indians stop the Criollos and close the winter baseball regular season in the first position

Outfielder’s two-run RBI single Danny ortiz after two outs in the ninth inning and two additional runs in the 10th gave the victory to the Indians of Mayagüez this Monday night before the Creoles of Caguas 4-2 on the last day of the LA regular season Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (Lbprc).

The result of tonight at the Yldefonso Solá Morales stadium, in Caguas, led the Indians to finish in the first place of the standing of the Lbprc with a record of 21-10, while the Criollos were second with 20-12. Likewise, it will no longer be necessary for Mayagüez to face the Carolina Giants tomorrow, Tuesday, to seek a tiebreaker for first place.

In the second game of the day, the Giants beat RA12 4-1. Carolina closed in the fourth and last qualifying position with a record of 13-18 and RA12 -which did not pass the round- was fifth with 8-24.

The postseason is scheduled to begin on Friday, January 7, when the semifinal series will begin that will face the Criollos against the Cangrejeros de Santurce (17-15) at the Solá Morales and the Indians against the Giants at the Isidoro García stadium in Mayagüez. . Matches start at 7:10 pm

The outcome was in extra tickets

With the game leveled at two laps, Mayagüez took the lead at the top of the 10th inning with a triple by Emmanuel Rivera and a single by Blaine Crim.

The game culminated abruptly in the 10th inning, with a double play in the infield with a hit by Engel Beltré after calling out for interference in the middle.

Caguas dominated 2-0 and was within the law of one out to take the victory in the ninth inning, when Mayagüez responded and tied the match thanks to a hit by Danny Ortiz against the shipments of the leader in saves, Ricardo Gómez.

Johneshwy Fargas single broke the ice and gave Caguas a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning. The Criollos’ second touchdown was made by Edwin Díaz with his sixth homer of the season.

The right-hander Braden Webb won the match in relief and was defeated by Iván Maldonado.