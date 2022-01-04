The James Webb Telescope’s First Ten Days in Space – Science – Life

After taking off on December 25, the James Webb space telescope moves away every second from the Earth and shortens the distance that separates you from your final destination, the second Lagrange point.

(Don’t miss the special: James Webb Space Telescope, A New Age of Exploration.)

More than 800,000 kilometers from its home planet, the origami telescope, as it has been called, has already begun to take shape and to resemble the images we knew of it fully open before its launch.

It is already a diamond traveling through space, having successfully completed the deployment of the arms that support the layers of the parasol.

A process that gave NASA engineers and technicians overseeing the mission their dose of strain on the last day of 2021: the switches that should have indicated that the cover that protected the parasol while it was folded for launch was already rolled up. The observatory did not activate when they were supposed to.

However, according to the US space agency, secondary and tertiary sources offered confirmation that this step had been completed. The temperature data appeared to show that the cover unrolled, blocking sunlight from a sensor, and the gyroscope sensors indicated movement consistent with the activation of the cover release devices.

The James Webb Space Telescope separates from Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket after its launch from Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

(Plus: James Webb Telescope would be in operation for over a decade.)

After analysis and confirmation, the mission management decided to go ahead with the regularly planned deployment sequence.

With the opening of the arms of the parasol, the last few days have marked a critical milestone for Webb: 107 membrane release devices had to work perfectly to fully deploy, thus ensuring that the telescope It will have that barrier that will always remain between the Sun, the Earth and the Moon and the space telescope, protecting it from the light that these bodies radiate, their heat and the temperature that Webb himself emits.

(Also: This is the speedy Internet that NASA handles).

About the size of a tennis court (21,197 mx 14,162 m) and with five membranes made of a lightweight material with special thermal properties, called Kapton, and coated with aluminum, among other compounds, the lens hood is a fundamental part of the Webb telescope because the Infrared cameras and instruments on board must be kept very cool and out of the heat and light of the Sun to function properly.

To achieve this, the layers, in addition to being unfolded, must now be tensioned and separated in precise positions. This will create a space between the membranes to allow heat to radiate, making each successive layer of the sun visor cooler than the one below.

The team did what we had rehearsed for this type of situation: stop, evaluate, and methodically move forward with a plan. We still have a long way to go with this whole process

This process was expected to begin over the weekend, but had to be postponed as the deployment of the arms took longer than expected because the operations team proceeded cautiously and in accordance with the protocols they established to deal with situations. unpredictable.

For Keith Parrish, manager of the Webb Observatory at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, it is an example of why they continue to say that they do not believe that the telescope deployment program can change, although they hope it will. “The team did what we had rehearsed for this type of situation: stop, evaluate and methodically move forward with a plan. We still have a long way to go with this whole process. “

(Read on: These are the challenges and benefits of the traditional marine industry.)

After taking a break, taking the opportunity to learn more about how the observatory is behaving in space and making sure that the motors, which are key to the tensioning process, were at the optimum temperatures before starting that operation, they resumed the process. Monday.

And caution will continue to guide the remaining steps to get this advanced telescope to work, because, as Webb’s lead systems engineer Mike Menzel explained, even after 20 years on the ground designing and testing it, it is not rare to learn certain characteristics of your spaceship once it is in flight.

Also find in Science:

4 secrets revealed by deciphering what was written on 5,000-year-old tablets

What is the best way to make decisions? This says science