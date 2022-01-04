The models and reasons why BlackBerry stopped working today

BlackBerry phones with operating systems 7.1, 10 or PlayBook OS 2.1, or those that are previous, will stop working after the decision of the Canadian company to cease the service of these devices. Photo: AFP Agency

The Canadian company decided to withdraw the new updates to its operating system, which means that most BlackBerry devices, synonymous with the mobile digital culture of recent decades and adopted by politicians and executives, will be out of service after January 4.

“As of this date, devices running these legacy software and services through carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer function reliably, including for data, phone calls, SMS, and 911 (emergency) functionality.” the company reported on its website in December.

The “End-of-life” or EOL maneuver, as Blackberry called it, affects the BlackBerry 7.1 operating system and its earlier versions, the BlackBerry 10 software, the BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and its earlier versions.

The company said, however, that devices using Google’s Android operating system, including the BlackBerry KEY2 launched in 2018 and designed by the TCL Group of China, would not be affected by the changes.

The decision marks the end of an era in mobile telephony, which peaked in the late 2000s when BlackBerry achieved great commercial success, especially among professionals.

The huge QWERTY keyboard for easy emailing and the simple, uncluttered layout was well received by business leaders, celebrities, politicians, and journalists.

The Canadian company added its appreciation to the “many loyal customers and partners” it has had throughout its history, which began in 1984 when Canadian entrepreneurs Mike Lazaridis and Doug Fregin created the Research in Motion (RIM) company.

In 1999 RIM launched a pager capable of sending and receiving e-mails as well as other notifications. The product was the first to be labeled with the BlackBerry name.

BlackBerry units were eventually supplanted by other smartphones, initially by Apple’s iPhone, which was released in 2009.

The company continued to bet on the physical keyboard and corporate customers while Apple did so on touchscreens without a physical keyboard and individual consumers.

Pressure from Google’s iPhone and Android-based phones quickly reduced sales of BlackBerry phones. In 2013, the company announced that it was changing its name from RIM to BlackBerry in an attempt to relaunch its products.

Attempts to relaunch BlackBerry failed and its partnership with TCL for the latest model KEY2 was not renewed.

But just two years later, BlackBerry recognized that it could not compete with Apple and Android and announced that it would begin a process to become a software company and stop producing phones.

Since 2013, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company has focused on software development and production.

