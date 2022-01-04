The most difficult moment of Toni Costa during his illness

With a lot of uncertainty and fear, Toni Costa had to face it alone, as well as thousands of citizens who also caught the covid-19. During his illness, he said that the hardest moment it was when he thought about his daughter.

The Spanish dancer, Toni Costa, I already had everything ready for the Christmas with his little girl Alaïa, 6, and her former partner, the actress Adamari Lopez: “Just like we did all these years, we are going to spend Christmas Eve together. We are going to be opening the gifts so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak” were her last statements.

It is worth noting that, for her part, Adamari López had also confirmed in another emotional interview that that decision was theirs and they were happy to achieve it, even though they were separated.

The most difficult moment of your illness

Meanwhile, life gave the dancer a setback. Everything turned out to be turned around at the last minute, after a health test that gave you a positive result for coronavirus.

Immediately, Toni shared a message where she clarified her situation: “Unfortunately, the coronavirus got in the way this Christmas and this morning I tested positive, so today I will not be able to be by her side, nor tomorrow to see her happy face opening her gifts that make her so excited and she deserves so much for being the best daughter in the world ”.

In this way, the dancer had no choice but to distance himself from loved ones during the corresponding time. According to his own statements, the most difficult moment, while going through the disease, was not being able to hug her daughter.

Fortunately, Toni Costa is already well. In fact, he has shared, through his Instagram account, the happiness of being close to his daughter again. There he published some of the daily moments they spent together, highlighting the importance of his daughter in his life: his enormous treasure.

“I am happy because I have tested negative for Covid. He has already left my body, so I am happy ”was what he wrote in his publications. Who has infected whom?