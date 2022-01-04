The prospect throws Dodgers flames that they can use this 2022

The Angels dodgers they must be thinking about one of their prospects pitchers, should they fail to renew Clayton Kershaw and suspend Trevor bauer.

One of them, in addition to Andrew Jackson and Ryan Pepiot, is Bobby Miller, a giant of 6’5 of stature with a fastball of up to 100 miles, a cutter of 90, a very slippery change and a curve that still has to work and fix. in the path.

Miller was chosen in the 2020 draft in pick number 29 of the first round, received a bonus of $ 2,197,500 dollars.

The Dodgers have praised the control he has of his breakers and the health he has shown, his physique is a big factor.

“With a heavy fastball that can park in the upper 90s, a sharp mid-80s slider, a developing curveball from the 80s, and a lively mid-80s turnaround, he’ll help the Dodgers as soon as he squeezes a ball. little more his domain “said some experts.

Bobby Miller began pitching in the Minor Leagues in 2021, climbing from class-a to double-a, where he posted a 2-2 record with a 2.40 ERA in 14 starts, 56 innings and 70 strikeouts.

It is admitted that in the Arizona League, Miller did not have a good time, giving up 11 runs in 10 innings with 10 strikeouts, he only had 3 starts and 2 starts as a reliever, a total of 5 games.

