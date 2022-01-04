“The resurgence of Barcelona is a reality, we have returned”

The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, assured positive and ambitious that the team returned and that the “revival” of the club is already a reality. As proof of this, he put the will of Ferran Torres to leave Manchester City to be a new culer player under the command of Xavi Hernández.

«Barcelona is a reference in the market for the players and we will soon see the sporting revival of this Barça. The Remergence is a reality and the market has noticed. Everyone can prepare because we have returned and wanting to do very well, “Laporta said at a press conference.

He also assured that they are pending the market to give continuity to arrivals. “Are a reference in the market and we are regaining weight in world football and all the great players are contemplating the possibility of coming to Barça. We have to work very well, in sporting and economic parameters and we are progressing well. Everything is possible “, he pointed out about those great signings that may come.

«These incompatibilities of if one comes, the other cannot come, is that there are emergencies this season and we want to win titles. We got hooked on LaLiga again, we have the Cup, and then the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and we are also in the Europa League. We want to respond to these needs, “said Laporta about the next Barcelona games.

However, he did not want to speak of Erling Haaland or other proper names. “You will allow me not to talk about players, we would be doing something that does not benefit us at all because talking about someone increases their value. We work to reinforce the positions that the coach wants to reinforce, and we incorporated Ferran Torres. I’m not going to talk about other players specifically, “he said.

Back to the market

Laporta did say that they work so that Barcelona has the weight it should have in the football market. «That a player like Ferran Torres wanted to come is an example of that. I’m convinced that we are going to improve to the team to achieve the successes we want, “he reiterated.

On the other hand, he denied that going to the winter market depends on closing the negotiation with CVC. “Except for situations like Ferran’s, the others are different. We do not have CVC’s operation contemplated in the conditions set out. We don’t need more debt, but income, In order to invest, we already have a lot of debt. And we told them, if they ask us another approach, we remain open. But the winter market does not depend on CVC, “he said.

The football director of the Blaugrana club, Mateu Alemany, celebrated the arrival of Ferran Torres and reviewed the club situation ahead of the winter market.

«The reality is that when we signed Ferran Torres we knew that we had no salary limit, we assumed it. We have been doing work in various ways, and we are convinced that we will be able to register it before Sunday, the date we have in mind, “he commented on the Spanish international’s registration.

«We have enough margin to register Dani Alves, it will be done between today and tomorrow. And other signings will depend on the exits. With Ferran we have made an exception because it was worth signing before even having fair play. And if we make those exits and when we have that fair play we will see if any more operations are done. These steps will be followed until the market ends, “he said.

And, about the renewal of Ousmane Dembélé, it was clear. “No meeting is scheduled for today, but we don’t like to explain our timing either. We have been in contact with his agents for five months, the situation is that they know the club’s situation very well, we have had a lot of patience and they know that we want him to stay. has a renewal offer. This cannot be delayed much longer, they know this scenario. We are waiting for a definitive response from you to take the measures that are appropriate for the club, “he valued.

