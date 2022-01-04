The sale of the Medical Card System is completed

New York, NY – MHH Healthcare, LP (“MHH Healthcare”) today announced the completion of the transaction for the acquisition of Medical Card System, Inc. (MCS), a transaction that was originally announced in June of last year.

MHH Healthcare’s acquisition of MCS included the company’s three business lines and its client portfolio of approximately 400,000 policyholders. Represents Kinderhook transaction number 52 related to the field of health care.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MHH Healthcare is a company created by Kinderhook Industries, LLC. (“Kinderhook”) that serves as a platform to invest in health plans, health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and health care service organizations.

The sale of MCS is the third transaction in the health coverage segment since last year. Since in February 2021 it was announced that Anthem acquired the assets of MMM Holdings, parent company of MMM Healthcare and other affiliates on the island. A transaction that took place in July of that same year. While last December the shareholders of Triple-S Management Corp. gave their go-ahead to the proposed merger with Florida health organization GuideWell Mutual Holding, a transaction that was originally announced in August 2021.

“Our commitment to MCS policyholders, suppliers and employees remains intact. We are excited to work with MCS management to continue offering the best health insurance options on the island of Puerto Rico. We are certain that this acquisition will stimulate innovation in a sector in which Kinderhook has deep experience and knowledge, for which we believe that the acquisition of MCS represents the best step forward for all the constituents of MCS “said Chris Michalik, CEO of Kinderhook and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

“This announcement represents an opportune moment to continue the success and continue the positive momentum of our company in the Puerto Rico market, by providing additional resources to MCS. These additional resources will allow MCS to invest in service enhancements, technologies, and professional talent. These investments, in turn, will improve our operations, expand our ability to provide health care services, and maintain our growth under the current management team, which will remain unchanged after the transaction. Since the announcement of this transaction, the acquisition has been a transparent process for our employees, affiliates, policyholders, suppliers and customers. We firmly believe that, going forward, all of our constituencies will see a new and improved MCS, ”he explained. Jim O’Drobinak, MCS CEO.

O’Drobinak also explained that the company will continue to collaborate with its network of providers to continue offering its members and policyholders the high quality of health care services to which they are accustomed.

“We will also continue to innovate in the design of our products to exceed our standards for creativity and excellence. From an industry perspective, MCS will continue to seek to continually change the way we approach health care by incorporating the social determinants of health into medical coverage. MCS is the standard for medical plans based in Puerto Rico and we assume that responsibility with great pride, ”he added.

“The MCS model integrates a number of powerful health care themes, including the need to address the social determinants of health through innovative benefits such as the MCS Classicare Te Paga card. MCS also demonstrates the importance of synchronizing efforts with providers and developing consistent points of contact with members to achieve better health outcomes, ”said Matt Bubis, vice president of Kinderhook. For his part, the executive director of MHH Healthcare, Jigar Desai, added: “We look forward to partnering with Jim O’Drobinak and the MCS executive leadership team to continue serving communities throughout Puerto Rico.”

Financing for the transaction was provided by Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund, LP. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor. Bass, Berry & Sims PLC and Vidal, Nieves & Bauzá, LLC served as regulatory advisor and MTS Health Partners, LP served as financial advisor to Kinderhook. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel, O’Neill & Borges LLC. served as regulatory advisor and Guggenheim Securities, LLC. He served as a financial advisor to MCS.