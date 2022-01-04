The signs that show that the love between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez was in the past

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez let their fans see that the great love story that united them is already in the past. The two stars of the show have rebuilt their lives after the breakup in April 2021.

López is seen in her social networks deeply in love with the American actor Ben affleck. What’s more, the Latin singer long ago erased the images of Alex showing all the followers that it was already buried.

Source: Instagram Jennifer López

For his part, the athlete kept the photos and videos he had with Jennifer out of respect and affection for all the moments lived during three years. At this time Alex Rodríguez took refuge in the great loves of his life such as his daughters, his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and of course the profession that made him famous.

Source: Instagram Alex Rodriguez

Both Jennifer and Alex showed this end of the year that the past stepped on. In their 2021 summary videos nowhere is the couple seen together and that for 4 months of that year they were together. Of course, JLo can be seen with Affleck especially his spectacular romantic trip in Italy / Venice.

Of course ARod did exactly the same. Jeniffer is nowhere to be found in her end-of-year video. Rare since if you can see his ex-wife Scurtis so if the relationship had ended in good terms JLo it would have to be in that film.

Source: Instagram Jennifer López

Undoubtedly, this show closes an episode that could not have a happy ending but that all, they and the public, lived with great intensity.