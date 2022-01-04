The signs that show that the love between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez was in the past

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez let their fans see that the great love story that united them is already in the past. The two stars of the show have rebuilt their lives after the breakup in April 2021.

López is seen in her social networks deeply in love with the American actor Ben affleck. What’s more, the Latin singer long ago erased the images of Alex showing all the followers that it was already buried.

