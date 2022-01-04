The value of Bitcoin could reach $ 100,000 in 2022

Bitcoin had a very rough 2021, where it reached a new high of just over $ 69,000, although it had a big drop afterwards. Currently, it is trading at around $ 47,000. Despite this, ended with a price increase of 60%, compared to 2020, so it could be a good investment if you had bought at the beginning of last year.

If you think that you have already missed this investment and that it is too late to enter, you should know that analyst Steve Ehrlich said that he believes that the price increases will exceed the falls this 2022. And, for him, Bitcoin is in a position that can exceed $ 100,000.

There are many optimistic Bitcoin price predictions, although some experts are not so keen to limit themselves to a time frame. For example, MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor believes that the cryptocurrency will eventually reach $ 6 million, although he does not say by when he estimates this will happen..

Experienced investors have long advised that the best way to invest in Bitcoin is by thinking long-term, preferably it should be viewed as a five-year investment.

This is because the cryptocurrency goes up and down in value drastically every day or every week, making it very difficult to trade in a short period of time.

For that same reason, many believe that a price drop in Bitcoin is imminent. In fact, some predict that its value could fall to cost only $ 10,000, as reported on MSN.

Likewise, in a recent post for the Financial Times, Robert McCauley wrote that Bitcoin is worse than a Ponzi scheme, in part due to its environmental impact. McCauley is a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development Policy at Boston University.

We remind you that, before making any investment, do your own research.

