The video of Klay Thompson that makes Curry happy but terrifies LeBron, Durant and the NBA

Klay Thompson is back and promises to put on some great performances on the court, as he has shown in his most recent training sessions.

Yes Golden state warriors represents a danger currently in the National Basketball Association (NBA)imagine when Klay thompson come back and meet with Stephen Curry. It would be total madness for his rivals.

Per se, the Bahia quintet is already a problem in the Western Conference he projects to become a general. This season they have managed to find the depth of play that they lacked in the previous season, because now all the weight does not fall on ‘Steph’.

However, sporadically when things get complicated, the 30 jersey appears to bill dream triples with impossible angles, short periods of time to shoot and more. In essence, Steve Kerr found the formula for success.

LeBron Durant and the NBA tremble with the return of Thompson

The lethality of Warriors and Stephen Curry from the line of three it continues to be a nightmare for its rivals. Now imagine that It’s not only ‘Steph’ but also Klay Thompson creating problems from the three point line.

Recently, in a training session for the Californian team, ‘KT’ annihilated the basket after billing 24 shots from long distance consecutively, showing that he is in full physical and mental shape to return to the North American boards as soon as possible.