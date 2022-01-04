The words of José Mario Pinto after being linked to San Lorenzo

The name of Jose Mario Pintor has been linked in recent days to reach the ranks of the San Lorenzo, one of the five clubs in Argentina.

The young Honduran midfielder appeared this Monday at the Olimpia preseason and was consulted about the information that could reach Argentine football to be directed by Pedro Troglio, his strategist in recent years on the Olympic team.

“Don’t worry, God knows what he’s doing, his timing is perfect, if he’s good, otherwise I’ll keep working here to look for the five-time championship “He responded when asked if he could go to San Lorenzo.

And he added: “One must handle it calmly, it is not safe at all, one must be calm and trust today.”

José Mario Pinto has a contract with Olimpia, but he did not hide his desire to be able to go abroad.

“I still have a contract with the team, but it is the motivation of each of the players to be able to go abroad and it is the most beautiful thing. First you have to work and when you find the opportunity you have to make the most of it ”, he pointed out.

“I have been doing things well, God’s timing is perfect and I know that it will come, I hope to be prepared for when it happens.”Said the talented midfielder.

Pinto revealed his wishes for what will be a 2022 full of sporting activity.

“First, God to be five-time champions, I would like to be in the National Team and if God allows it to go abroad. That’s what every player dreams of, but I have to work hard to achieve it, ”he replied.