These 3 calculator apps are free for a limited time, take advantage!

These 3 calculator apps are paid, but now you can download them for free, but only for a limited time.

Every so often, we can find free paid apps for a limited time in the Google Play Store and whenever that happens We bring them here so you can take advantage of these opportunities.

As one of the most useful tools on your mobile is the calculator, this time we have selected for you 3 calculator apps that are free for a limited time. Do not think about it anymore and download them before they return to their original price.

Math Fractions Pro

The first app in this collection is Mathematical Fractions Pro, a complete ad-free fraction calculator which has a large number of functions:

Add, subtract, multiply and divide fractions

Convert Fractions to Decimals

Simplify fractions

Compare fractions

Find the lowest common denominator

Fraction trainer, to learn fractional calculations

Math Fractions Pro is a payment application that normally has a cost of 0.61 euros and that now you can get totally free, but only for a limited time.

Decimal to fraction Pro

Decimal to Fraction Pro is an ad-free mathematical calculator application, similar to the previous one, that allows you to convert decimal numbers to fractions.

This app usually has a cost of 0.50 euros, but now you can get it totally free.

Binary Calculator Pro

The last app on this list is Binary Calculator Pro, a free mathematical calculator that is capable of add, subtract, multiply, and divide numbers in binary format, since any number can be represented by a sequence of bits (binary digits) that is commonly written using the numbers 0 and 1.

Binary calculator Pro is a paid application without advertising that normally costs 0.50 euros, but now it can be yours totally free, but only for a limited time.

