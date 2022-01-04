They open a new investigation into the Trump family for manipulating the value of properties

The Attorney General of the State of New York, Letitia james, which last month cited former US President Donald Trump as part of a civil investigation into his business practices, seeks question two of his sons now within the framework of the same investigation.

The New York Prosecutor’s Office has sent subpoenas to the children of former President Trump, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., who were very involved in their father’s company, the Trump Organization, which they joined as business partners after graduating from college. In 2017, when Trump became president, the company was left to his sons and CFO Allen H. Weisselberg.

With these subpoenas, the prosecutor wants to find out if members of the Trump family fraudulently inflated the value of their assets to guarantee bank loans in order to reduce their tax bill, according to the newspaper ‘The New York Times’.

In a statement released by a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, James stressed that he was “sure that our questions will be answered and the truth will be discovered, because nobody is above the law “, according to several American media.

Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have presented this Monday a joint motion in court State of New York to block the subpoenas, accusing the New York attorney general of making an unconstitutional attempt to obtain the family’s testimony.

For his part, James has revealed the existence of these two subpoenas in a court appearance, arguing that it will present a motion to block the petition of the two members of the Trump family, according to Bloomberg.

Both the attorney for Trump’s children, Alan Futerfas, as the legal representative of the former US president, Ronald fischetti, have confirmed this Monday to the CBS News network that they are going to present this motion to annul the subpoenas.

“Attorney General James is trying to circumvent the entire grand jury process and nullify the most fundamental constitutional and statutory rights of moving parties by requesting that provide an unimmunized testimony“, Futerfas declared this Monday.

Summons for the former president and two of his sons were delivered on December 2, although they have been released this Monday according to the documents transferred by the US media. Eric Trump was already questioned by James in October 2020, executive vice president of the company, who testified despite his continuous complaints about a possible “witch hunt” against the Trump family.

Former President Trump sued James on December 21, accusing his office of being politically motivated to investigate the former president. In a phone call with CBS News that day, he called James’ investigation as “a hoax” and added that it was “the aggrieved and innocent party” of the legal conflict.

This investigation joins the criminal process against the Trump Organization of the Manhattan District Attorney for inflating the value of some of its properties, which in recent weeks have prompted statements from various witnesses and have already led to charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen weisselberg.

James’ office staff is assigned to the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation. Regarding this, the former president’s lawyer declared in December: “She has put her own peopleAt least four of them in the district attorney’s office. ”