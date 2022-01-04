“They win the elections with homeopathy”

The Official College of Physicians of Valencia Since the nineties of the last century, it has maintained a section dedicated to the dissemination of homeopathy, acupuncture and naturopathic medicine. The collegiate entity names the section as “integrative medicine”And it offers its members training courses, access to links to associations of specialists who use this type of alternative therapies and documents related to statements in defense of their use and effectiveness against certain diseases. And now it is also at the center of the struggle between the two factions that aspire to win the internal elections of the entity.

The section is chaired by Rafael Torres placeholder image, a doctor who owns a clinic in Valencia in which he offers his patients naturopathic medicine, homeopathy or ozone therapy treatments. Torres is also honorary president of the Spanish Association of Naturopathic Physicians and is part of the board of directors of the College that head Mercedes hurtado, which has just started an electoral process that will culminate on January 11. The vote has been contested by the opposition candidacy led by Ana Arbáizar, which considers that the current management has forced a calendar in the middle of the Christmas holidays and the sixth wave of the covid to try to reduce the visibility of the electoral process in order to promote less participation among the more than 14,000 collegiate physicians in Valencia with right to vote.

The College’s naturopathic medicine section is one of the opposing group’s workhorses. He reproaches Hurtado that, in order to obtain his electoral support, he is giving space and promoting doctors who have made “pseudosciences” a part of their business despite warnings from higher entities such as the Collegiate Medical Organization of the General Council of Official Medical Associations.

Rafael Torres, president of the Integrative Medicine Section of the Valencia Medical Association.

“Disguised or masked as a section of naturopathic medicine, in reality what we have are people who bet on pseudosciences. Dr. Torres practices a series of techniques of doubtful efficacy. We believe that it is infumable and unacceptable that Mrs. Hurtado has this man as a member of her board presiding over a section that should not exist and that if we go to school, it will disappear because it is not based on scientific evidence, “he explains. Jose Iranzo, family doctor and member of the candidacy of Arbáizar. “We are very clear that all of this is due to the electoral revenue that Hurtado receives from this group of professionals, who as a group may be about 300 or 400 members and they vote for it. It is a commercial exchange that does not respect medical deontology at all ”, he adds.

Opponents assert the positions of the Collegiate Medical Organization, which includes homeopathy or ozone therapy between the disciplines under surveillance of its Observatory against Pseudosciences and warns of the absence of evidence of its use against diseases such as cancer. In 2017, the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy published a document entitled ‘Position of the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy in relation to the current situation of homeopathic medicines’. “Their conclusions clearly define homeopathy as lacking effectiveness and without scientific evidence to justify its clinical use, dangerous as an alternative and in an irregular situation in our country,” says the WTO.

Opinion Homeopathy for business: the ‘gurus’ who make millions selling incompetence Eduardo Manchon

Asked by El Confidencial, neither the current president of the College nor Dr. Torres have wanted to publicly explain the reasons why the entity continues to maintain the naturist section and the training channel in its organic structure. Since Hurtado’s candidacy, they sent a position document of the College in which it is declared incompetent to pronounce on scientific validity of homeopathy and other therapies and that in 2013 the assembly already adopted the deontological position that all medical professionals should “preferably” use procedures and prescribe drugs whose efficacy has been scientifically proven “. Regarding the rest of the therapies, he limited himself to stating that the doctors who apply them are obliged to report on their effects and on the existing and scientifically based therapeutic alternatives.

Unofficial sources linked to the section of “integrative medicine” of the school defended its existence and the contribution to medicine of these controversial therapies, where faith plays an important role given the deficit of verified evidence. “You are not listening to a lot of people who have interesting things to say and who are being demonized. There is a lot of science behind integrative medicine. In countries like the United States, there are universities that are betting on integrative medicine in certain pathologies. There are chronic diseases or cancers where conventional medicine sometimes does not reach ”, they insisted, providing a list of teaching centers with integrative medicine units.

The covid flat-earthers reach the TS: “There is no proof that the coronavirus exists” Victor Romero

“A self-respecting person cannot accept votes from people who promote techniques that are not based on scientific evidence,” Iranzo abounds. “This is how almost everyone in medicine works. Faced with scientific evidence, there are some people who invent treatments that say they are curative, it is not known what, who apply techniques that can sometimes be harmful and who charge a significant amount of money hiding behind their title “, adds the doctor family, also linked to Medical Union-CEMS.

The controversy comes from behind

It is not the first time that this collegiate section has been involved in this controversy. In 2019, Torres and a score of registered doctors from Valencia they sued for insults and slander against the representative of the Association to Protect the Sick from Pseudoscientific Therapies (APETP), Fernando Cervera placeholder image, after he sent a letter to the College of Physicians of Valencia indicating with names and surnames more than fifty professionals for offering therapies “that have no proven scientific value.” “In the list provided at the end of this letter we find doctors who claim to be able to treat autism with orthomolecular therapy and auriculotherapy, sterility and brain damage with acupuncture, allergies with quantum therapy, cancer with common plants, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease with auriculotherapy, or lupus, hepatitis C and thyroid dysfunctions using magnets, ”the complaint wrote.

“I am against homeopathy, but if a client asks me for it, I will get it” Patricia ruiz guevara

The lawsuit against Cervera was dismissed by the investigating judgen. “Many of these doctors are selling pseudosciences as a main remedy and not as a complement,” says the founder of APETP. “In Valencia there is a doctor who said that biomagnetism could cure cancer as long as you don’t give yourself chemotherapy. They gave him the notice and withdrew the reference from his website. ”

Cervera shares the opinion of the opponents of the current president of the College of Physicians of Valencia, regardingtake advantage of the strong mobilization of naturopathic doctors to get votes and shore up your position. The ophthalmologist was re-elected president of the school for the second time in 2018 with 1,629 votes (58%) compared to the candidacies headed by doctors Agustín Navarro and Mayte Lázaro that garnered 711 votes (25.58%) and 400 (14.39%) respectively. Participation barely reached 19% of the census of 14,604 members. On this new occasion, there are not three, but two candidates in the running: the one led by Hurtado and the one by Arbáizar.