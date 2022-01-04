https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220103/este-impresionante-mustang-electrico-sera-utilizado-como-patrulla-en-nueva-york–video-1119972578.html

This impressive Mustang Mach-E will be used as a patrol in New York | Video

New York City reported that it acquired 184 electric vehicles from Ford to renew its fleet of patrol cars. 03.01.2022, Sputnik World

With the aim of promoting green energy and sustainable transportation, the authorities of this American city announced that its gas patrols will be replaced this year by electric cars. The chosen model was the Mustang Mach-E, manufactured by Ford. According to data from the automaker, this model accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.5 seconds. The new fully electric cars will arrive in the city before June 30, 2022, according to an official statement. Ford CEO Jim Farley shared on his social networks a video of the driving tests of the new patrol of the metropolis. The Mustang Mach-E will be used by different New York agencies, such as the New York Police Department (NYPD ), the New York Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Correction, the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Department of Environmental Protection, NYC Emergency Management, DCAS Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This is the largest purchase of electric vehicles that New York City has made in its history. Currently, the Big Apple police have more than 6,200 light cars for security and surveillance. The objective, say the authorities, is to open a gap to achieve the goal of the electrical transition set for 2035. One of Ford’s goals for this year is to increase the production of the Mustang Mach-E, said the CEO of the carmaker, Jim Farley , last December 5. “Starting in 2022, we will increase production and, by 2023, we expect to reach more than 200,000 units a year for North America and Europe. That means multiplying our 2021 production by three,” said the businessman. The electric vehicles purchased by New York are part of a contract for $ 11.5 million, which is valid for five years. “The fully electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT models will have 434 kilometers of range and almost 0.8 cubic meters of cargo space to allow storage of critical emergency and law enforcement equipment,” said city officials. .

new York

