This impressive Mustang Mach-E will be used as a patrol in New York | Video
This impressive Mustang Mach-E will be used as a patrol in New York | Video
New York City reported that it acquired 184 electric vehicles from Ford to renew its fleet of patrol cars.
New York City reported that it acquired 184 electric vehicles from Ford to renew its fleet of patrol cars.
With the aim of promoting green energy and the sustainable transport, the authorities of this American city announced that their patrols gas will be replaced this year by electric cars.
The chosen model was the Mustang Mach-E, made by Ford. According to data from the automaker, this model accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.5 seconds.
“Smart investments in fleet electrification will help New York City break its dependence on fossil fuels,” said Dawn M. Pinnock, Acting Commissioner of the New York Department of Administrative Services.
The CEO of Ford, Jim Farley, He shared on his social networks a video of the driving tests of the new patrol of the metropolis.
As America’s leading maker of police vehicles, @Ford is proud the City of New York is adding the Mustang Mach-E GT to the NYPD fleet. This is another way @FordPro is helping business & govt customers, including emergency response & law enforcement, better serve their communities. pic.twitter.com/u18pifGGnX
– Jim Farley (@ jimfarley98) December 29, 2021
The Mustang Mach-E will be used by different New York agencies, such as the New York Police Department (NYPD), the New York Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Correction, the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Management of NYC Emergencies, DCAS Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
It is the largest purchase of electric vehicles what has the city of New York in its history.
“Every city vehicle we electrify is a step forward in advancing clean air and climate-friendly New York City,” said Ben Furnas, director of the New York City Mayor’s Office for Climate and Sustainability. .
Currently, the police of the Big Apple has more than 6,200 light cars for security and surveillance tasks. The objective, say the authorities, is to open a gap to achieve the goal of the electrical transition set for 2035.
One of the goals of Ford for this year is to increase the production of Mustang Mach-Esaid the CEO of the carmaker, Jim Farley, on December 5.
“Starting in 2022, we will increase production and, by 2023, we expect to reach more than 200,000 units a year for North America and Europe. That means multiplying our 2021 production by three,” said the businessman.
It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try. So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That’s 3x our 2021 output. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xSMbuHxdEN
– Jim Farley (@ jimfarley98) December 10, 2021
The electric vehicles bought by New York they are part of a contract for 11.5 million dollars, which is valid for five years.
“The models Ford Mustang Mach-E GT fully electric, they will have 434 kilometers of autonomy and almost 0.8 cubic meters of cargo space to allow the storage of critical emergency and law enforcement equipment, “said city authorities.