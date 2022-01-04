This is a journey of 620 km with the cheapest Tesla Model 3 you can buy – Curiosities – Hybrids and Electric

The Tesla Model 3 has closed the year as the best-selling electric car on our continent, once again certifying itself as a mass phenomenon and establishing facts as significant as having become the best-selling model of September in the general calculation, while Tesla, for its part, it has managed to put a total of more than 930,000 vehicles on the streets in 2021. That is why the cheapest version of the Tesla Model 3 It is so interesting, because it is extremely striking as it is Tesla’s most affordable model and at the same time raises doubts about whether it is a vehicle capable enough to be used as a first vehicle.

In Híbridos y Eléctricos we have previously dedicated an in-depth article to this version to, on paper, see what this variant of the Tesla Model 3 offered, which is simply called “Model 3”, and is the step prior to the versions Great autonomy and Performance. Of all the versions of the Model 3 range, it is the newest, as it was launched in the last quarter of 2021.

One of the doubts that most goes through the heads of potential buyers when evaluating or not buying a Tesla Model 3, or an electric car in general, is what will happen when it has to face a long-distance trip with him, since on a day-to-day basis it is clear that counting on a domestic charger and charging it routinely from time to time, the electric car is a much more solvent transport tool than a diesel or gasoline.

Appearance of the most basic Tesla Model 3.

Now the entry-level Tesla Model 3 uses a battery with LFP cells (lithium-ferrophosphate) of 60 kWh capacity, and theoretically achieves 510 kilometers of autonomy with the smaller tires.

One of the first users to go out to clear with the latest version of the Tesla Model 3 as the protagonist has been the Spanish youtuber Saúl López, who has narrated his experience aboard the standard Model 3 that he has revealed in his garage to the Model 3 Performance that is find by drawing.

The trip that the youtuber has exposed has as its objective the capital of Belgium, Brussels, and the protagonist leaves from the French capital, Paris, and with the aim of going and back. With a distance of 310 kilometers separating both points and starting with the battery charged to 100%, the total length of the trip is situated in 620 kilometers, for which he started from the starting point with the battery charged to 100%.

Logic invites us to think that, indeed, it would reach the first destination without having to resort to any loader along the way, and this is the case. Figure a 15% charge in the Model 3 with a remaining range of around 40 kilometers. For the return, on the other hand, and after having covered a few kilometers at the destination, he did have to charge before leaving and reload halfway, to reach the destination with higher consumption due to very weather conditions. unfavorable, according to comments.

However there is two facts that must be clarified about this particular trip. On the one hand, the trip took place in countries with lower temperatures than those usually found in most of Spain, and this directly affects the overall efficiency in a negative way, achieving less autonomy for each full charge. Although the heat pump that already equips this Model 3 as standard is responsible for reducing this loss significantly, surely with a warmer climate the autonomy will improve substantially, although not at all in decisive figures.

The second fact is that the Tesla Model 3 featured in the video is equipped with a higher power motor than the one currently equipped with the standard Tesla Model 3. As Saúl López himself reports in one of his previous videos, his car corresponds to a short run that equips the rear engine of a Model 3 Performance and that consequently yields 325 hp, which is far from the 280 hp it now delivers. the entry model of the Model 3. This difference in power should translate into slightly higher consumption.

These two unit peculiarities, the location of the test and the power of the Model 3 in question, will surely make the autonomy of this test differ from that of the standard Model 3 that will be delivered from now on in Europe, although as we say , not in a decisive way.