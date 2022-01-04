this is how Brian Ocampo awaits the definition of his arrival at Club América

Brian Ocampo is the player that a the Eagles of America was presented to him in the Stove Soccer as the possibility to reinforce the attack zone of the team that commands Santiago Solari, that these days final details for its presentation by date one of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX against him Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

As they tell inside the property located in Coapa, the pass is very close to being realized. But, still, nothing confirmed. That is why, while the directors of the institution cream blue coordinate administrative and economic issues to present a formal offer, the element in question is actively awaiting a definition.

This was shown Brian Ocampo with a photo you posted to a story on your verified social media account Instagram, in which he is seen jogging on top of a treadmill, in what appears to be his personal gym. At the same time, since the Eagles of America They seek with their environment to reach an agreement for their salary, so that they travel to the CDMX as soon as possible.

Brian Ocampo’s contractual situation

The contractual situation of Brian Ocampo it is not a minor issue. The Uruguayan footballer was presented as an alternative for him America club in the winter market of the MX League current, mainly because it ended on December 31 last, the link that it maintained with the National Football Club from the city of Montevideo. That is, the Cream blue You could achieve your arrival by negotiating directly with him.

Fernando Madrigal could pass to Necaxa in part of payment for Alejandro Zendejas

The other operation that the authorities of the Eagles of America face for these hours, is that of Alejandro Zendejas. The winger could abandon the Club Necaxa to become a new player in the cast of Santiago Solari. In return, in the Nest are seriously evaluating the possibility of including as part of payment Fernando Madrigal.