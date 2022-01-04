This is how Evelyn Beltrán reacted to the claims of Toni Costa’s fans

Evelyn Beltrán did not remain silent after the attacks her partner received Toni Costa on the social network Instagram. The model and Tiktoker felt aggrieved by several followers and hater of her current partner in reference to the upbringing of her 4-year-old son and Costa’s daughter.

The Spanish dancer and choreographer had a very busy start to 2022 on the social network Instagram when he began to reply to his fans and also to his haters. Undoubtedly, his followers are still very hurt by the separation with his former Adamari López Torres and that is why Beltrán was one of the most pointed out in the critics.

The trigger for the criticism was Evelyn’s relationship with her daughter Coast with the presenter and actress López Torres. In the posts, a furious message from a hater was seen saying “If Toni’s girlfriend left her son to go with him, how is she going to take care of Toni’s daughter?” This led to the anger of the dancer where he forcefully expressed “LIE!”

Surprised by all that Toni Costa was experiencing on Instagram, Evelyn Beltrán decided to take a position of reflection and simplicity that were reflected in her stories. has, “he said.

But not everything was there. Beltran continued with his defense of her and Toni Where another message could be seen, he said, from his Instagram stories: “Whoever does not like the way you are, remind him that you were born to be happy, not to please people.”