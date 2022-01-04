This is how Evelyn Beltrán reacted to the claims of Toni Costa’s fans

Evelyn Beltrán did not remain silent after the attacks her partner received Toni Costa on the social network Instagram. The model and Tiktoker felt aggrieved by several followers and hater of her current partner in reference to the upbringing of her 4-year-old son and Costa’s daughter.

The Spanish dancer and choreographer had a very busy start to 2022 on the social network Instagram when he began to reply to his fans and also to his haters. Undoubtedly, his followers are still very hurt by the separation with his former Adamari López Torres and that is why Beltrán was one of the most pointed out in the critics.

