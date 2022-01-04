this is how the brand plans to defeat Apple in 2022

Samsung draws in Las Vegas (we do not know if with alcohol involved) its guidelines to reach Apple in the United States … Will they achieve it with this ‘Tiger operation’ in 2022?

We do not know if in the meeting that Samsung executives had in Las Vegas a few weeks ago there was too much alcohol or a brainstorming extremely crazy, but the truth is that from there came the traces of a South Korean giant’s new strategy to defeat Apple in 2022 that we now know, and that is summarized in something that Samsung has come to call “Operation Tiger”.

That’s right, as it sounds, because as the Android Authority colleagues told us, it seems that Samsung wants to stalk Apple (following this Tiger strategy or whatever you want to be called) to bridging the gap in the United States between both companies, also improving their market share in the ranges more premium where Apple dominates.

The information comes from the Korea Herald, where they told us that the address of Samsung would have been inspired by 2022 as “the year of the water tiger” to draw up a plan that should bring them closer to Apple in the United States, and that has taken shape in the days before CES in Las Vegas in a meeting of 40 executives in which important topics were discussed such as “become the true number 1 in all categories”, “improve flagship market share” or “bridging the gap with Apple”.

Also, it seems that Samsung also wants improve your presence in the so-called “C brand products”, in which basic accessories such as wireless headphones would be located. All of it, pointing to what would have to be “a record year” for the South Korean giant.

Our vision of MX [mobile experience, ó experiencia móvil en castellano] is going from a smartphone vendor to a smart device company. We will not be a technology brand, but a brand loved by young generations, which will provide a complete and innovative experience. TM Roh, Head of Devices at Samsung.

This is how it is, right now, the world’s first mobile market: neither Xiaomi nor Apple are on the podium

It is clear that Samsung knows that Apple is not just another technology firm, but almost a religion for many of its followers, so much of the “Operation Tiger” will pass safe by improve brand image of the South Korean giant in the United States.

And all this in a rather turbulent setting, with a global chip crisis threatening record sales expected by many manufacturers after several months of drought due to the pandemic, and with devices as important as the Galaxy S21 FE delayed by the shortage of components despite being treated surely the most attractive Samsung Galaxy S21 Of all the family.

We will see how Samsung behaves in 2022 and how those of Suwon weather the storm, although we know that their leaders had been for many months taking action on the global component crisisSamsung is also the main supplier of certain components in the industry.

The main thing they already have, they know that they must be able to convince the youngest, and not only with good devices but with an iconic brand image, which achieves surpass the line of a technology manufacturer to get to have something like his own community of fans.

Will Samsung get closer to Apple in the United States? Will they reduce the gap between the ‘flagship’ at least with their Galaxy S22?

