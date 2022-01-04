This is how the Covid is affecting Silvia Pinal

Silvia Pinal, the well-known first Mexican actress, icon of theater, film and television; was able to leave the hospital last Wednesday, after having been hospitalized since December 23 for Covid-19. You will continue with the treatment in the comforts of your home.

“It was decided that, instead of transferring her to another normal therapy room, it was better to take her home with all the care to avoid that she could be infected with something else in the hospital”, communicated Silvia Pasquel, the daughter of the actress.

