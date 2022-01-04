This is how the Covid is affecting Silvia Pinal

Silvia Pinal, the well-known first Mexican actress, icon of theater, film and television; was able to leave the hospital last Wednesday, after having been hospitalized since December 23 for Covid-19. You will continue with the treatment in the comforts of your home.

“It was decided that, instead of transferring her to another normal therapy room, it was better to take her home with all the care to avoid that she could be infected with something else in the hospital”, communicated Silvia Pasquel, the daughter of the actress.

Although Silvia Pinal is in good health, her entire family was very concerned when they found out that she had to be hospitalized urgently. According to reports, he already has both vaccines, but was missing the booster dose, which could not be given yet.

Despite her passage through the hospital, the actress was always stable and, as it was known, was never at risk. That’s why when was able to leave the Covid area to the intensive care unit from the private hospital, where he was, he was able to be discharged.

“My mom is super fine, she will be super well cared for, of course no one can come near, as if she were in intensive care, exactly the same, but at home”Silvia Pasquel added.

Silvia Pinal is considered one of the great actresses of the golden age of national cinema, as well as was María Félix and Dolores del Río. His career began when he was only 17 years old, in 1949, when he acted in the movie “Laura’s Sin.”

From that moment, he did not stop working, always taking part in large successful projects such as: “A stranger on the ladder”, “The innocent”, “Long live love!”, “Viridiana”, “The exterminating angel”, ” Simon of the desert ”and“ María Isabel ”.

Source: Instagram

In 1985 he led a new program called “Woman, real life cases”, in which she worked as a producer and presenter. This project was designed to count cases of victims of the ’85 earthquake, but it was so much the reception of the public that it mutated until it became one of the biggest hits on Mexican television. It lasted more than 20 years and was broadcast in Mexico, Spain, Italy and several Latin American countries.

He has never stopped, his last project was in 2018, when he appeared in the sequel to “My husband has more family.” You’ve seen?