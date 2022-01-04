This is the cheapest FAANG member at the beginning of 2022 … Is it worth it?

After remaining under the pressure of a series of negative events during 2021, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ 🙂 now offers an attractive risk-reward proposition for investors in early 2022.

The stocks, which delivered negative returns during the second half of last year, look attractive compared to their peers in the group of five large-cap tech giants that includes Apple (NASDAQ :), Amazon (NASDAQ :), Netflix (NASDAQ: ) and Alphabet (NASDAQ :).

Even after the December rally, Meta shares remained 10% below their September highs, a period in which it faced intense scrutiny after a whistleblower testimony threw dirt on its content strategy. and some of its products. As a result, Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 faced accusations of prioritizing benefits over user safety to counter years of declining growth data for key user groups such as teens and young adults.

Still, the shares rose 24% for the full year, posting the third-biggest gains among the group known as FAANG.

Perhaps the biggest setback for FB in 2021 came in October, when the Menlo Park, California-based company fell short of third-quarter expectations and released a below-consensus fourth-quarter revenue outlook, warning of the impact. of Apple’s new privacy policy, which offers users a tool to block the monitoring of their personal Internet activities by social media applications.

The resulting sale cost Meta its $ 1 trillion valuation and its rank in the top five most valuable US companies.

Despite the number and severity of negative events in 2021, some benchmarks show that these risks are already built into the share price. The price / earnings ratio is now below 24 and is approaching the lowest multiple since March 2020, when it briefly fell below 23.

This was at the height of the COVID crisis and also coincided with a major dip to lows by Facebook stocks. The company’s valuation, coupled with expected continued growth – which is projected to be in the double digits in the coming quarters – is bringing investors back.

“Best performance” rating

Analysts also remain bullish on these stocks. In an Investing.com survey of 54 analysts, 45 gave them a “best performing” rating.

The median price target among those surveyed is $ 396.46, 17% above Monday’s close of $ 338.54.

Also, based on InvestingPro analysis, FB’s fair value is $ 420.56, which is a potential upside of 24%.

Along with the short-term restructuring, investors have also started to focus on CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s long-term goal of transforming the social media giant into a virtual reality platform. It has said it is building the metaverse – an immersive digital environment accessed using virtual and augmented reality tools – by investing in products powered by VR and AR.

These initiatives, according to Zuckerberg, will be the foundation of the next great human communication platform, in which he believes Facebook has a huge competitive advantage.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), which assigns Meta Platforms a price target of $ 445, believes the time is right to invest in these stocks. In a recent note, its analysts state:

“We believe that Meta will be a long-term secular winner in the metaverse arena and we see them well positioned to benefit from the next wave of computing innovation.”

“In recent quarters, Meta Platforms has laid out its long-term vision for positioning the company on Web 3.0 and the metaverse as a successor to the mobile Internet, including a company name change and a commitment to scale investments against to this opportunity ”.

conclusion

Facebook shares are attractive again after suffering many setbacks over the past year. The company’s dominant position in the digital advertising market and its investments in virtual reality tools suggest that long-term investors will pay off if they decide to go for this name.