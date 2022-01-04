This is what more money has given Julio Iglesias in 2021

The acquisition of new properties is what more money has given to Julio Iglesias in 2021. The artist would have used 5 of his companies to acquire them in Indian Creek, the island of paradise.

As posted by The country, the international investigation of Pandora Papers revealed that the singer Julio Iglesias would have at least 20 companies in the British Virgin Islands. With them, it seemed, he protected a net worth of at least $ 116 million.

