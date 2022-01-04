This is what more money has given Julio Iglesias in 2021

The acquisition of new properties is what more money has given to Julio Iglesias in 2021. The artist would have used 5 of his companies to acquire them in Indian Creek, the island of paradise.

As posted by The country, the international investigation of Pandora Papers revealed that the singer Julio Iglesias would have at least 20 companies in the British Virgin Islands. With them, it seemed, he protected a net worth of at least $ 116 million.

Due to these movements, Julio Iglesias would have risen 3 spots on the Forbes list. So, what has given him the most money in 2021 were his Business “Taken” to tax havens.

Julio Iglesias: The growth of your money this 2021

Julio Iglesias It is within the 601 Spanish that appear in the Pandora Papers. The investigation carried out by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) was carried out by 150 media outlets in 117 countries.

There is no way that the singer from Madrid is not linked to a structure of a large number of offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands. It is worth noting that it is a territory in the Caribbean of about 36,000 inhabitants and more than 400,000 companies, according to a publication by BBC News.

In this sense, the medium The country He also assured that the artist has used 5 of his partnerships to acquire the properties in Indian Creek, the island that is located in the paradise of Miami and is known as the “billionaires bunker“.

To understand much better about the Julio Iglesias’ money in 2021According to data from the official Miami-Dade County registry, the current value of These homes currently amount to 112 million dollars.

Particularly in the case of Julio, he is a beneficiary of 20 companies which are controlled by a trust that was created in 1995 in the British Virgin Islands in order to manage the assets of the Spanish singer “for succession purposes.”

What opinion do you deserve the way Julio Iglesias get your money?