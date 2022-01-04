this Pro smartwatch, with double screen, has a discount of 110 euros

The TicWatch Pro S has a discount coupon of 110 euros on Amazon. If you buy it now, you will receive it before the Three Wise Men.

There is very little time left for the Three Kings Day or, in other words, you have very little time to buy the last gifts that you still have pending. If you are one of those who leaves gifts for the last day, we recommend you take a look at the TicWatch Pro S, a dual-screen smartwatch that plummets to 149.99 euros in Amazon.

The black version is the one with the discount coupon of 110 euros which makes its price drop so much. Remember to apply the coupon by activating the “Coupon” box before buying it on Amazon. Also, if you buy it before tonight, the TicWatch Pro S It will arrive at your house just before the day of Kings. If we add that it offers good performance and a complete section of activity and health, this smart watch can be the gift with which you wear this Christmas.

Buy the TicWatch Pro S with an exclusive discount of 110 euros

The TicWatch Pro S is a smartwatch with a excellent build quality, with stainless steel in the front and a mix of carbon fiber and nylon in the chassis. It is a large watch, but at no time it is uncomfortable, you can play sports and even sleep with it on. In addition, it is resistant to water and dust by having the IP68 protection.

On the front of the smartwatch we find a double screen, one of the main characteristics of this model. The most important is the screen 1.39-inch AMOLED with 400 X 400 pixels resolution, in which you will see all the content. In addition, the watch mounts a transparent screen of FSTN technology that only displays the most basic data in black and white and is therefore a very interesting alternative to save battery life.

The performance of the device is very good thanks to a team made up of the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100, 1GB RAM and Wear OS as an operating system. You will be able to move between the different applications and functions very quickly, this being one of the assets that plays in favor of the purchase of the watch. In addition, it has 8 GB of internal storage.

In the sports and health section you will find the most important functions, from the Gps to record your tours up to a blood oxygen level meter. Just as important is your 415 mAh battery that, with good use of the smartwatch, can offer a day and a half of autonomy. If you use it in essential mode, that autonomy can grow up to 30 days.

