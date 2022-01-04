“Today begins a new stage of my independent life”

The humorist Andy Vazquez announced this Monday on social networks his departure from the channel Univista TV, where he worked two years after being expelled in Cuba from the popular program “Vivir del Cuento”, due to some publications on social networks satirizing the reality of the island.

Vázquez, known especially for playing the character of Facundo, among several others, wrote a post celebrating the beginning of the year and thanking the United States and those who welcomed him to his arrival in Miami after Cuban television closed its doors.

“Thank you to this wonderful country and to all the people who have come into my life. To Iván Herrera, Luis Castro and Carlucho, that they reached out to me in one of the most difficult moments of my life and that I will never forget, “he said.

“I appreciate have been in Univista TV for these two years, where I learned a lot and made very good friends. I will miss them a lot, in the artistic life, because in the private life we ​​will continue to see each other, since I get the best of relationships with each of them, because there I got over it, had fun, laughed, cried, in short, I only feel happiness when I remember the passage through that prestigious channel ”, he continued.

Vázquez announced that he was beginning now “a new stage of my independent life, to be able to dedicate more time to my family and to carry out new individual projects, both in the artistic and business fields ”.

“I thank the general public for their love and that, every day, I will continue to strive to give the best of myself that I can. May 2022 be good and may God always be by all of us. Especially from our Cuba Bella ”, concluded the artist.

Last August, Andy Vázquez He managed to reconnect with his wife and daughter in the United States. He had arrived in Miami in December 2019, and was soon to be part of the show MegaTV and in Univista TV. Through them, he also won the sympathy of the public by creating even new characters such as Lina la Jabá.

Dozens of Cubans wished the actor success in his personal projects after his announcement on Monday.

