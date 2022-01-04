Mhoni Seer: Today’s horoscope, January 4; love yourself. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

The Today’s horoscope January 4 that Mhoni Seer share with each Zodiac sign, emphasizes the importance of valuing and loving yourself, to be able to continue in your life and to be able to coexist optimally with others. Take advantage of what the Universe puts at your disposal through its energies, and have a successful journey.

Aries

According to Today’s horoscope January 4, everything requires balance when you are in a relationship. You have to give as you receive, you have to give yourself as they are delivered to you. The stars emphasize this to you because it seems that you are not fulfilling your part, especially in what has to do with the pacts forged as a couple. You have to catch up. Warmth is not your thing, and it shouldn’t be. Staying in the middle of the ascension does not add or subtract: it is only a sign that you are not 100% in this project, warns the astrologer, Mhoni Seer.

The result does not matter so much, as the fact that you are in a place where things do not excite you. And that is something you must attend to. It is a good day to disappear things from your life. Not with an act of magic, but with responsibility and discipline: to disappear tensions, resentment, bad habits … All of this is a cluster of negative energy that only hurts you and leaves you in an emotional and physical imbalance that costs you get out. Don’t wear yourself out.

Taurus

It is a good day to get off the beaten track and lose yourself in the forest of sensations. Yes, this is a great time to drop the conventions, and go wild and elemental. So make the roulette roll and let chance choose the common destiny. It is not necessary to pack for this occasion. It is good to have role models, who inspire us in our career and in our decisions. That’s just what you need now: a model that shows you a map to take necessary actions and decide with a firm hand.

So find who did what you do now before you successfully, and imitate him, Taurus. Do not leave the decisions that matter about your life and your well-being in the hands of third parties. You can be indolent in other areas, but not about your health. You have to do what you know needs to be done: get enough rest, work just enough, and improve your condition with a good diet and constant exercise.

Gemini

According to the Horoscope of Mhoni Seer, chance plays a role in every couple. You have to open the door for him, let him walk around the house, settle down and stir everything. There is no point in living a life of caution and confinement, frightened by jealousy and people. Isolating yourself is not going to make problems disappear – it will make them bigger. Love must be lived between people. It is a good day to find an ally, a partner, a person who shares this effort and believes in your companies.

It is a day to clean up and to replace those who are only half, without committing themselves. Your professional vitality deserves better adventure companions. With them success will be assured. Your body tends to somatize everything. That is, it turns negative feelings into symptoms. So the key to feeling better is simple: get rid of all negative emotions, all ambiguous worries, all jealousy and envy. Learn to be better with yourself, and you will get less sick, Gemini.

Cancer

Today you woke up with a certain melancholy and you don’t know where it comes from. The stars have that explanation: you long for what has not happened as a couple. You would like to give more to the person you love: travel, luxuries, gifts, a more comfortable life … Be patient: you will be able to do it. Do not despair if your income does not reach 100% of your expectations. There are influences that are stronger than your expectations, and that you must attend to before making any estimates.

In any case, don’t be discouraged, Cancer. If there is one that distinguishes you, it is your ability to adapt to any situation. And so you will this time. Today is a good day to check your posture. There is something very good about you, and that is that in every situation you crouch and shrink to better listen and cover those you love from the harshness of life, but you should also take care of your back and your spine. Do stretching exercises every morning.

Leo

According to Horoscope today, love should not be a race, much less a confrontation. You have to lower the level of passive-aggressiveness that this advancement of your partner has awakened. Don’t forget that everything he does, he does for both of you. And that is something that you should not only be grateful for: you must also help him to move forward with more confidence. You expect a lot from this project, but it will only pay off if you are willing to fully devote yourself to it. So it is a good day to consider leaving aside any other consideration and duty, consider the fortune teller, Mhoni Seer.

Leave other businesses and jobs, because this is really the one that will solve your life from now on. Today is a day in which you must recognize that you are more than a productive entity. The daily urgencies have made you forget to feel, build bridges, connect … You have to put aside, at least for today, all those obligations aside, and give yourself emotional space to take care of yourself and your affections, Leo.

Virgo

When it comes to what the person you love says, you have to know how to listen, and never take any of his words lightly. You have allowed yourself to be carried away by the urgencies of life and work, and you hear your partner as someone who is falling in the rain. It is not good that it is like this: come over, listen, take care of once … Repeat the formulas without fear. Sometimes, like today, there is no room for creativity and what is necessary is to do things effectively.

No one is going to claim it from you, because the machinery will work perfectly, and everyone will be satisfied. Even the best captains once piloted with their eyes closed. You must get away from this melancholy for times past, Virgo. This does not mean that you should erase it from your memory. It’s just that now you can’t afford to go back to those landscapes and feel the pain of not being there.

Libra

Each one chooses the role they play in love. Do not be that part that lets itself be loved and that lives the relationship as something that is imposed on it. False pride does not like the stars, nor does it help in love. Recognize the true depth of your feelings, and be the one who loves, and the one who knows that love can do everything. Today a proposal will arrive that you must evaluate, as it could mean a beneficial change of course for you and your economy.

Don’t miss out on this offer, even if it may seem unattractive at first. You should review it considering, more than the earnings, the possibilities it opens up. You must keep the right medium in the face of the debates that are going to be generated today in more than one part of your life. Don’t let them affect you or force you to anger. It is not only about keeping cool with your rivals but also about avoiding the aftermath of anger, which is hard for you, Libra.

Scorpio

According to Horoscope todayYou have to recover the rhythm that once distinguished you in love. And we mean love at its best. And it is that your partner misses it. Strength, dedication, care … If you don’t, your partner will continue to see it as a consequence that you are ceasing to love him. And that is a lie. Sometimes you have no choice but to get lost to find yourself. Those losses related to your work will see their end today, assures the expert Mhoni Seer.

However, these errors and losses have their useful part, because thanks to them you will be able to reevaluate your way of dealing with problems. You will come out of this more lucid and productive trance. A very simple way to bring that missing warmth to your heart is to sing. Don’t be afraid to do it. And if you feel criticized for it, do it alone. Singing raises the hormones of happiness in your body, and makes your blood and your energy an inexhaustible and powerful vital flow.

Sagittarius

You tend to say things firmly, but that’s not the language your partner usually uses to communicate with you: you forget the most important part of love. And it is that the tone and the words that each couple uses to say things is unique and necessary. Don’t talk to him like you are a foreman and your partner is an inept employee. In every business and in every job, losses are inevitable. Therefore you must assume them and move on, Sagittarius. There are many factors that go into it, through no one’s fault.

You have to register them and try to avoid them in the future, but handing out punishments (especially towards yourself) would be a serious mistake. It has not been good for you to know what is being said behind your back. Something that seems terrible to you, but that is also unfair. You must proceed with caution and take care of your emotional health. To protect yourself there is a simple, very effective rule: “Take things according to the nature of the source.” You will see that, in this case, and in any case, you are favored.

Capricorn

According to Horoscope today, there are weights in life, of a different nature: debts, social obligations, work … Love allows us to share that burden between two. Ours and our partner’s. This lightening allows us to grow beyond our personal spaces. Today the question is: Are you really helping your partner with his burden? Today you should review your workload, because things are not entirely fair within the organization, and it does not hurt to rearrange functions so that everyone does and is paid for the same, he says Mhoni Seer.

Do not give more than others, because you do not receive more than them. Don’t let them pass you by. You feel discouraged, fatigued beforehand, because you know that within your home and your circle of friends you are the one who makes the greatest emotional investment. It is certainly good that everyone places their trust in you, but that implies that you must go the extra mile. It’s a good day for you to rest from it all, Capricorn.

Aquarium

Don’t wait for circumstances to push you to show your love. That way it seems that you are only present when problems are pressing. It is better that, day after day, moment by moment, you give your support and be there for the person you love. Love is to solve the bad and enjoy the good, without rest. It is not a good day to risk, neither money nor efforts. The astral tendencies invite you to stick to the usual methods, because the risk is not rewarded.

There will be other moments to innovate, but right now what counts is to stick with it and stick with everything that has worked well for us. Also your self-esteem is a form of well-being. You have to act and take care of yourself, so that you feel proud of what you see in the mirror every morning. Happiness begins with a first step: loving you like nobody can love you, Aquarius. All the good decisions in your life start from it.

Today I will focus on my positive thoughts in order to meet my goals for this year. Today I will not let anything and anyone interrupt my work to be Successful. Today I will be the perfect conjunction with the Divine and with myself to be Invincible.

TODAY ABUNDANCE WILL COME TO ME pic.twitter.com/27xVnVe6N2 – Mhoni Vidente (@mhonividente)

January 4, 2022





Pisces

We all wear costumes every day. We need spaces where we can detach ourselves from them, and be ourselves. Love is just that place. You and your partner must feel the confidence to stop pretending, as you do before others, and be, finally, the best version of yourself, Pisces. Confusing instructions are the cause of this chaos. You have to review the way you communicate with your people. You need to review the words and tone you use, and especially the information you include.

It is something very simple to do and correct, and you will see its great benefits. Nothing can be done without the help of others. Your health is also a shared work. In it, the care you give yourself, the advice of your doctor and the help and guidance of other professionals, even the love of your family and your friends. Are all the factors present in your life?