Tristan Thompson assumes paternity of his third child and apologizes to Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson confirmed that he had a baby with Maralee Nichols and took the opportunity to apologize to his ex-partner and mother of his other daughter, Khloé Kardashian.

“Today, the results of the paternity tests reveal that I had a son with Maralee Nichols,” wrote the NBA star, 30 years old. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son in a friendly manner. “

And he added an apology to his daughter’s mother, True,: Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. “

Thompson’s admission comes after a legal battle with Nichols that made headlines.

Previously Page Six reported that Nichols claimed in a paternity lawsuit that she and Thompson had sex on the weekend of her 30th birthday in March, resulting in her pregnancy.

Although the athlete admitted to having had sexual relations with the model, he denied being the father of her baby, whom he welcomed on December 1.

Thompson had repeatedly demanded that the baby undergo a DNA test to prove his paternity.

The NBA player had filed his own lawsuit against Nichols in Texas in response to her paternity suit against him in California, although it was dismissed last month.