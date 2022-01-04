Two famous twins from French TV who were unvaccinated die from covid 6 days apart

Drafting

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff in 2019.

Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff became the most famous twins on French television in the 1980s with a science fiction show. Both died of covid just six days apart.

Grichka passed away on December 28 and his brother, this Monday. They were 72 years old and none were vaccinated.

Friends said they were both convinced that their healthy lifestyle would protect them. They were admitted to the hospital in mid-December. Although his family did not specify the cause of death, his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, confirmed that they had contracted the virus.

Family friend Pierre-Jean Chalençon said they had decided too late to go to the hospital because they said the symptoms were similar to those of the flu.

“People say they were anti-vaccines, but they weren’t,” he told BFMTV. “Several friends told them to get vaccinated, but they thought they were not at risk because of their lifestyle and lack of comorbidities,” he added.

The Bogdanoff brothers were two eccentric people descended from the Austrian nobility.

They became famous for their 1979 to 1987 Saturday afternoon show, Temps X, and were the face of popular science for a long time.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff.

In the 90’s their faces changed dramatically. “We are proud to have alien faces,” they once said.

Grichka Bogdanoff was proud to say that they had not undergone traditional plastic surgery, but both brothers liked to experiment by nature and that they had tried advanced technology.

His academic works, such as his doctoral theses in Mathematics and Theoretical Physics, were rejected by his peers and were mocked in the French media.

“They weren’t anti-vaccines, they were just anti-vaccines with themselves,” Luc Ferry, a friend of both and a former education minister, said Monday.

“They were both athletic, without a gram of fat, and they thought the vaccine was more dangerous than the virus.”