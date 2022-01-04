Two famous twins from French TV who were unvaccinated die from covid 6 days apart

Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff.

Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff in 2019.

Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff became the most famous twins on French television in the 1980s with a science fiction show. Both died of covid just six days apart.

Grichka passed away on December 28 and his brother, this Monday. They were 72 years old and none were vaccinated.

Friends said they were both convinced that their healthy lifestyle would protect them. They were admitted to the hospital in mid-December. Although his family did not specify the cause of death, his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, confirmed that they had contracted the virus.

Family friend Pierre-Jean Chalençon said they had decided too late to go to the hospital because they said the symptoms were similar to those of the flu.

